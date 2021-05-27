Extra money on the line at Hall Memorial Sunday

By Gary Thomas

Marysville, CA…Thanks to the support of several companies and individuals this Sunday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour sanctioned “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial” at Marysville Raceway will hand out a minimum of $3,000 to the winner.

This Sunday’s annual running of the event marks the inaugural appearance of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented to Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards to Marysville. Mark Hall, son of the late Mel and Marlyn Hall, wanted to express his gratitude for the people who have stepped up to lend their support.

“I really want to thank everyone who has jumped on board once again for the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial. We could not do it without the assistance of the many companies and individuals that have offered up money. Right now, we have elevated the SCCT winners share to $3,000 and have additional awards that will be spread throughout the purse. My family and I are really looking forward to Sunday and hope to see a lot of people out there.”

With the additional money it allows full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour competitors the chance to race for $3,500-to-win on Sunday, due to the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus being in play. As always, the 24-car main event is a guaranteed $400-to-start.

The following teams are eligible to take home the extra KLR Award if they win the main event: 2X Chase Majdic, 83T Tanner Carrick, 7C Justyn Cox, 14W Ryan Robinson, 5V Colby Copeland, 38B Blake Carrick, 35 Sean Becker, 83SA Isaiah Vasquez, 2XM Max Mittry, X1 Andy Forsberg and the 17W of Matt Wood Racing.

As always there is still room for more sponsors if you or your company would like to get involved. Everyone that has supported the event will be recognized on the PA system this Sunday in Marysville. Although nothing beats the in-person experience, FloRacing will also have live flag-to-flag coverage of the Hall Memorial if you can’t make it.

Adult tickets this Sunday May 30th cost $24 while juniors 12-15 and seniors 62+ are $20. Kids 6-11 are $8 and those five and under are free. The front gate will open at 5pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:30. Wheel packing, hot laps and Bianchi Farms qualifying will follow. Race fans are directed to purchase their tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway

The Marysville Raceway is located in Marysville, California. From the Junction of HWY 70 and HWY 20 (12th Street), go a quarter-mile east on HWY 20. Turn south onto Ramirez Road for 1.5 miles. The physical address is 1468 Simpson Ln, Marysville, CA 95901.

Joining the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards on Sunday will be the always exciting IMCA Pepsi Sport Mods.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

