Josh Burton Memorial Postponed to September 3rd

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (May 28, 2021) — The Josh Burton Memorial featuring the Midwest Sprint Car Series at Bloomington Speedway has been postponed until Friday September 3rd, 2021. Heavy, unrelenting rain showers forced Bloomington and MSCS officials to push the race back until September. Bloomington returns to action Friday June 4th with Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Championship and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. MSCS travels to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indian this Saturday before going to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana on Sunday.