Night one of Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial canceled

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (May 29, 2021) Due to heavy overnight rains and an impending forecast predicting additional precipitation throughout the afternoon and evening hours, FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Port Royal Speedway officials have been forced to cancel night one of the Bob Weikert Memorial. Action will continue on Sunday, May 30, with the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial finale.

Weekend Outline:

May 30 | Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.