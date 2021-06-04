POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek Information

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/03/2021) One of the most highly anticipated weeks for Performance Open Wheel Racing Incorporated is rapidly approaching with the Ninth Annual Illinois Speedweek from June 16-20.

Scheduled for five nights of open-wheel action at five different tracks throughout the Land of Lincoln will see the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprint League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, treat fans to electric on-track action.

Starting on Wednesday, June 16th at Charleston Speedway the POWRi Leagues will battle for the title of POWRi Speedweek champion followed by a Thursday, June 17th visit to Lincoln Speedway. Speedweek continues on Friday, June 18th with a stop at the baddest bullring in America in Jacksonville Speedway, then on Saturday, June 19th POWRi Leagues travel to Mighty Macon Speedway for the penultimate event with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek champion crowned in the final event at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday, June 20th.

Wednesday, June 16th – Charleston Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

Thursday, June 17th – Lincoln Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

Friday, June 18th – Jacksonville Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow.

Saturday, June 19th – Macon Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

Sunday, June 20th – Fayette County Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

