Allstar Performance Event List: June 4-6, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 4-6, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 4, 2021



Track City, ST Division(s) Event Accord Speedway Accord, NY North East Wingless Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Big O Speedway Ennis, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USAC National Midget Car Series Indiana Midget Week Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Hattiesburg Speedway Hattisburg, MS United Sprint Car Series Humboldt Speedway Humboldt, KS ASCS Sooner Region I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Indianapolis Speedrome Indianapolis, IN Must See Racing Lee County Speedway Donnellson, IA Midwest Open Wheel Association Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Western PA Speedweek Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Keysor Memorial Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL D2 Midgets Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midget Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Sprint Car Series Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Supermodifieds Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Winged 360 Sprint Cars Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Northern Tour Southern Raceway Milton, FL LoBuck Sprint Car Series Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO United Rebel Sprint Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Saturday June 5, 2021



Track City, ST Division(s) Event Alien Motor Speedway Roswell, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO United Rebel Sprint Series Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dominion Raceway Spotsvylvania, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Enid Speedway Enid, OK Sooner Sprint Series Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Granite City Speedway Sauk Rapids, MN World of Outlaws Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Indianapolis Speedrome Indianapolis, IN Must See Racing Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS United Sprint Car Series Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Laurens County Speedway Laurens, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In USAC National Midget Car Series Indiana Midget Week Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK ASCS Lone Star Region Lawton Speedway Lawton, Ok ASCS Sooner Region Legit Speedway Park West Plains, MO ASCS Mid-South Region Legit Speedway Park West Plains, MO ASCS Warrior Region Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA American Racing Drivers Club Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midget Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Sprint Car Series Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Supermodifieds New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rumtown Speedway Wentworth, NH Midget Cars Rumtown Speedway Wentworth, NH Sprint Cars of New England Rumtown Speedway Wentworth, NH Wingless Auto Club Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Western PA Speedweek Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Thunder Valley Speedway Glenmora, LA Southern United Sprints Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars King of the Country Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA Washington Midget Racing Association

Sunday June 6, 2021