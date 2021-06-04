Attica Raceway Park adds rain date for Ohio Sprint Speedweek

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park has added a rain date for the track’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1. Attica is set to open the 39th Ohio Sprint Speedweek, which features eight nights of racing across Ohio over nine days, on Friday, June 11 on Ohio Laborers/Ohio CAT Night. Should the June 11 event get cancelled, Attica will utilize a rain date for speedweek of Sunday, June 13.

The Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models are set to join the All Stars on June 11. If the rain date is needed, the night will feature just the All Stars gunning for $6,000 to win.

For Friday, June 11, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing underway at 7:45 p.m. If the June 13 rain date is used, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m.

Attica Raceway Park has been a part of Ohio Sprint Speedweek every year since 1990. In 2020, track champion Cap Henry bested the All Stars for the speedweek win at Attica.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.