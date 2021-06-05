Kyle Simon Wins at Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (June 4, 2021) — Kyle Simon won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park. The victory was the first of the 2021 season for the driver from Tipp City, Ohio.

Mike “Magic Man” Miller, and “The Quiet Riot” Steve Little would bring the field to green. After two early cautions for Reed Hurst spinning would slow the field, Simon would lived up to his nickname the “Covington Catfish” running the bottom of the track making his way up to second position by lap four and setting his sights on race leader Steve Irwin. Simon would make his move on lap 16, making contact with Irwin in the process, but both drivers would continue on. Simon would hang on to grab the win over Irwin, with Matt Westfall, Little, and Dallas Hewitt charging from 11th starting position to round out the top five.