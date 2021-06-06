Brendan Mullen Wins NOSA Feature at Devil’s Lake Speedway

CRARY, N.D. (June 5, 2021) — Brendan Mullen won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Saturday at Devil’s Lake Speedway. Mullen, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, moved up from fourth starting spot to pick up his second feature victory of the 2021 season. Wade Nygaard moved up from eighth starting position to the runner up position while Zach Omdhal, Jade Hastings, and Shane Romeling rounded out the top five.

Stan Tomlinson moved up from ninth starting position to win the Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car feature. The victory was Tomlinson’s first of the 2021 season.

Devil’s Lake Speedway

Crary, N.D.

Saturday June 5, 2021

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9N-Wade Nygaard[8]

2. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]

3. 55-Nick Ranten[1]

4. 6N-Greg Nikitenko[3]

5. 31-Shane Roemeling[6]

6. 10TRB-Bob Martin[5]

7. 14-Tom Egeland[7]

8. 2-Tee Young[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Nick Omdahl[3]

2. 8H-Jade Hastings[5]

3. 26-Blake Egeland[6]

4. 17-Zach Omdahl[4]

5. 99-Jordan Graham[1]

6. 41T-Travis Strandell[7]

7. 4-Colton Young[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[4]

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard[8]

3. 17-Zach Omdahl[2]

4. 8H-Jade Hastings[6]

5. 31-Shane Roemeling[9]

6. 6N-Greg Nikitenko[1]

7. 0-Nick Omdahl[7]

8. 55-Nick Ranten[3]

9. 26-Blake Egeland[5]

10. 99-Jordan Graham[10]

11. 10TRB-Bob Martin[11]

12. 14-Tom Egeland[13]

13. 4-Colton Young[15]

14. 41T-Travis Strandell[12]

15. 2-Tee Young[14]

Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21-Cory Palm[1]

2. 126-Joel Larson[4]

3. 22O-Nick Otto[2]

4. 20L-Dusty Lawson[7]

5. 11T-Stan Tomlinson[5]

6. 16K-Matt Knudson[6]

7. 15B-Doug Mccambridge[3]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 52-Adam Sobolik[6]

2. 20-Kevin Lawson[3]

3. 16-Ross Cummings[4]

4. 37-Steve Nordrum[2]

5. 15T-Myles Tomlinson[1]

6. 6-Brody Hutton[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11T-Stan Tomlinson[9]

2. 22O-Nick Otto[1]

3. 15T-Myles Tomlinson[10]

4. 37-Steve Nordrum[8]

5. 16K-Matt Knudson[11]

6. 52-Adam Sobolik[4]

7. 6-Brody Hutton[12]

8. 15B-Doug Mccambridge[13]

9. 21-Cory Palm[2]

10. 126-Joel Larson[3]

11. 16-Ross Cummings[5]

12. 20-Kevin Lawson[6]

13. 20L-Dusty Lawson[7]