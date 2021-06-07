NATIONAL SPRINT CAR HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM A BIG HIT

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, Iowa….. After waiting through two years due to the covid pandemic, the

31st National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet was held this last Saturday,

June 5th, in Knoxville, Iowa to an enthusiastic crowd.

Pre 1945 driver Bill Cummings was represented by his great niece Jen Aiken and her brother Adam to accept

“Wild Bill’s” induction on his behalf. Paul Leffler, the legendary owner, builder, and mechanic had his son

Greg Leffler on hand to accept his induction plaque and talk about his father. L. Spencer Riggs, the Open Wheel

magazine writer and author of “Langhorn, No Man’s Land” was accompanied by his family as he accepted his

induction. Drivers, Tim Shaffer and Jeff Swindell were here with their families to accept their inductions and

race at Knoxville Raceway that evening after the banquet had concluded. Prominent car owner Walt Dyer was

on hand with his family and inductee Lance Dewease, as he accepted his induction plaque. Sherry Hodnett was

accompanied by her family and a large PA Posse following to accept for her late husband Greg Hodnett. And

Don Lamberti, the long-time car-owner, sponsor, and sprint car supporter received a standing ovation as he

received his induction for his long-time support of sprint car racing.

Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan, both National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees in their own right, emceed the

induction ceremonies, detailing the careers and accomplishments of each new inductee, and their contributions

to sprint car racing.

Brenda Brown received the “President’s Award” from current Board Chairman Bob Myers, who thanked Brenda

for her many years of service to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s museum store.

It was announced that the 32nd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Saturday,

June 4, 2022 back in Knoxville Iowa. Also, DVD copies of this year’s 31st National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

Induction banquet will be available for sale in two weeks by contacting the museum store at 641-842-6176.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum visit SprintCarhof.com or call

641-842-6176.