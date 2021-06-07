Rippin Ricky Take Non-Wing Sprint Win At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, located in Macon, IL, hosted a Non-Wing Sprint Car race for the first time since 2009. The show was a good one, thanks in part to sponsorship from Judy Smith and Tony Robertson in addition to a competitive field of drivers.

Former Ventura, CA native, Ricky Lewis, decided to make the last-minute trip from Indiana to compete for the first time at 1/5-mile facility. The decision turned out to be a good one, as he started outside of the first row and lead each and every lap of the 25-lap feature event. Lewis was pressured for a while by open wheel veteran, Zach Daum, before Daum was involved in a spin. When the checkered fell, it was Rippin Ricky, followed by Logan Faucon, Brock Hunnell, Nate McMillin, and Shane O’Banion.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

Non-Wing Sprints By J Smith & T Robertson

1. 11-Ricky Lewis[2]; 2. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]; 3. 8-Broc Hunnell[8]; 4. 24-Nate McMillin[12]; 5. 33S-Shane O’Banion[6]; 6. 27-Steve Thomas[10]; 7. 31-Zach Daum[1]; 8. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]; 9. 70-Eric Shelton[5]; 10. 90-Patrick Budde[13]