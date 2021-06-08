SCCT portion of Bradway Memorial to offer $3,000-to-win

From Gary Thomas

With an extra boost from the Bradway Family, F&F Racing, CRV Carbon Solutions and Debbie Colton Walsh in memory of John Wallace, this Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards feature in Placerville will dish out $3,000-to-win.

Full-time SCCT cars will also be vying for $3,500-to-win, with the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus in play!

Adult tickets this Saturday June 12th cost $40 while juniors 12-17, military and seniors 62+ are $35. Kids 6-11 are $20 and those five and under are free. The front gate will open at 3pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:30.

Wheel packing, hot laps and Bianchi Farms qualifying will follow. Race fans are directed to purchase their tickets online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-scct-kws-narc-bradway-memorial-tickets-placerville-4C08DY or they can be assisted with purchasing them at the gate.