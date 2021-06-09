Hoosier 105/18.0-15 HTW Approved For Temporary Use At The Brownfield Classic and Dirt Cup

From ASCS

TULSA, Okla. (June 8, 2021) For the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway on June 19 and 20 and the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway on June 24, 25, and 26, the American Sprint Car Series has approved the temporary use of the Hoosier 105/18.0-15 HTW Right Rear.

This temporary use is to allow time for manufacturing to catch up with demand. Hoosier Tire is back to full capacity and running around the clock. Upon the conclusion of the 2021 Dirt Cup, the only right rear allowed in ASCS competition will be the Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105/18.0-15 F85A

Any updates or changes will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

