United Rebel Sprint Series Heading Back to Dodge City Raceway Park

By Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (June 8, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are slated to return to Dodge City Raceway Park this Saturday, June 12th, for another duel with the DCRP Sprint cars.

Heading into Saturday, Quinter’s Kyler Johnson has taken over the $5,000 to win points lead ahead of Oklahoman Ty Williams with Oberlin’s Chad Salem third, Missouri’s Kenny Potter fourth and Wichita’s Conner Atkinson rounding out the top five.

The United Rebel Sprint Series last visited Dodge City Raceway Park on April 24, where Ty Williams captured the season opening victory.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin atop the ⅜-mile semi-banked facility at 6:15PM, with racing at 7PM. Grandstand admission is $10, with kids 12 and under free of charge.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) page.