MARNE, Mich. (June 12, 2021) — Bobby Santos III won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Brian Gester, Phil Bozell, Teddy Alberts, and Derek Snyder rounded out the top five.

Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Sprint Car Series

Berlin Raceway

Marne, Michigan

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Feature:

1. 22a-Bobby Santos III

2. 50m-Brian Gerster

3. 99-Phil Bozell

4. 44-Teddy Alberts

5. 22-Derek Snyder

6. 11-Tom Patterson

7. 26-Jeff Bloom