60TH NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Lap Sponsorship Completely Sold

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IA (June 2, 2021) – The highest paying purse in sprint car racing is $50,000 higher in 2021. With the addition of 50 lap sponsors, the winner of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s could take home a potential $200,000 of a total, record-setting $1,066,055 total purse.

A $1,000 bonus will be paid to drivers per lap led in the 50-lap finale on Saturday, August 14. If the winning driver leads all 50 laps, he or she will take home a record-setting $200,000. If the second-place finisher leads all but the final lap, he or she will earn $124,000.

“We are so grateful to every lap sponsor who partnered with us to make this happen,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. “When we started planning the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, this was something we really wanted to do. Not only further reward the drivers, but also give so many more companies and individuals an opportunity to be a part of the greatest race of the year.”

The 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s will feature the world’s greatest sprint car drivers competing over a four-day period for the most coveted trophy in sprint car racing. The field is split over two qualifying nights with teams accruing points based on their finish in every event of the night. The 16 highest teams in points are locked-in to the top 16 positions of Saturday’s finale. Drivers not locked in have one more chance to do so during Friday’s FVP Preliminary Night, where the top-four finishers in the night’s feature event automatically transfer to Saturday’s finale. The remaining drivers will work their way through the “alphabet” of features on Saturday in an attempt to transfer into the finale.

“The Knoxville Nationals is the Super Bowl of sprint car racing,” said defending champion David Gravel. “The format is so unique and puts an emphasis on every lap. Every time you hit the track, you have to be perfect. The whole week puts a lot of pressure on you as a driver.

“This event is already the most prestigious in our sport. Paying more money is the cherry on top. If you think about it, leading 10 of the 50 laps is an extra $10,000 payday for someone. Anytime there’s that incentive or more money to earn, the drivers are all for it.”

The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s also boasts a festival-like atmosphere off the track. With live music, charity events, live stage shows, a kids-only fun zone, fitness activities, a bar crawl and the annual parade, there are events at all times of the day for fans of all age groups.

For more information on the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com, follow @KnoxvilleRaces on Twitter and like the track on Facebook and Instagram. Tickets for the event are still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Full List of Lap Sponsors:

1. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

2. Gary Phillips, Real Estate Appraiser

3. Three Seasons Lawn Care

4. Chalk Stix Torsion Bars – Parker Price-Miller

5. Port Royal Speedway

6. KRCO

7. Dennison Racing Tee’s

8. Golf Cars of Iowa

9. Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel

10. DIRTCar Nationals

11. Winged Nation

12. K1 RaceGear

13. Marion County Fair Board

14. JD Welding & Machine

15. GO SHATZ! From Pella Motors

16. Carman Trucking

17. Nemesis Design Studio

18. I-80 Speedway

19. Smith Titanium

20. In Memory of Jay “J-Bird”

21. Marlowe’s Metal Fabricating

22. Capital Sign Co.

23. Buckeye Hone Company

24. Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation

25. Roose Family

26. Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Golf Carts

27. In Memory of Greg Hodnett

28. Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, Australia. Home of The Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic!

29. Jack Berry Racing Australia

30. Celebrating Bobby Allen’s 1999 Victory – Drydene Performance Products

31. In Memory of Francis Heid

32. Hauge Farms

33. Dave Heskin Sr./Curt Fast Memorial Lap

34. SPEED SPORT

35. Progressions Salon & Day Spa

36. Four C’s Construction

37. Bill “Dirt” and Steve Landers

38. In honor of Phil and Michelle Jordison Australia

39. Brownells

40. DIRTVision

41. Jonestown KOA

42. Marlowe’s Metal Fabricating

43. Schoenfeld Headers

44. In Memory of Don Swope

45. XYZ Machining

46. In honor of Valentino from Moto GP

47. NOS Energy Drink

48. In memory of Jerry Crabb

49. Sage Fruit Company

50. Casey’s

About Knoxville Raceway:

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and Corn Belt Clash featuring non-wing sprint cars. In 2021, Knoxville Raceway also will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 33 luxury suites.