Williams Grove USAC Silver Crown Field Takes Shape For June 18

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will welcome the mighty, roaring machines of the USAC Silver Crown Series coming up this Friday night, June 18 at 7:30 pm.

The Silver Crown cars and teams will compete in a 100-lap main event, paying $8,000 to the winner.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars are also on the racing program with gates opening at 5:30.

Presented by KRS Graphics, the USAC Silver Crown Series will invade the track for the first time since 2019.

The June 18 USAC Silver Crown appearance at Williams Grove will be just the second date on the 2021 tour schedule for the monsters of the United States Auto Club.

The last time that Silver Crown was in action at Williams Grove it was Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon taking his first-ever Silver Crown Series win.

And Bacon will return to compete in the 2021 race along with many others of the Silver Crown tour.

Some of the national stars expected aside from Bacon include Kyle Robbins, New Castle, IN.; Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA.; Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA.; Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL.; CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN.; Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH.; Shane Cockrum, Benton, IL.; Shane Cottle, Kansas, IL.; Justin Grant, Ione, CA.; and Chris Windom, Canton, IL.

From the local ranks, expected entries include Mark Smith of Sunbury, Mike Haggenbottom of Levittown, Dave Berkheimer of Mechanicsburg and Carmen Perigo Jr. of Stoystown.

Coming into the Williams Grove show, Cody Swanson has won the only event completed on the tour, at Terre Haute, Indiana.

In recent years, both Windom and Swanson have taken Silver Crown events at Williams Grove while other winners at the track dating back to 1980 include Sheldon Kinser and Eddie Leavitt.

The 410 sprint cars will race for $5,500 to win in their portion of the June 18 racing program.

With eight shows in the books, Williams Grove has yet to record a repeat winner in 410 sprint action this season.

Winners have been Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck Kyle Larson, Lucas Wolfe, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Lance Dewease and Justin Whittall.

Whittall’s win on June 4 was his first ever in the 410 sprint ranks anywhere.

Adult general admission for the June 18 racing program is set at $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.