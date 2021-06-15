Photo Gallery: 2021 Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Attica Raceway Park Dean Jacobs. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Macedo Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Dan McFarland photo) C.J. Leary (#55), Zeb Wise (#10),and Cale Thomas (#91). (Dan McFarland photo) Danny Dietrich (#48) and Paige Polyak (#19). (Dan McFarland photo) Kyle Reinhardt Rico Abreu Cale Thomas. (Dan McFarland photo) Dean Jacobs. (Dan McFarland photo) Bill Balog (#17B) and Kyle Reinhardt (#91). (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry Cale Thomas Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Lachlan McHugh (#101) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Dan McFarland photo) Tim Shaffer Brandon Spithaler (#22) and C.J. Leary (#22). (Dan McFarland photo) Paul McMahan (#5), Paige Polyak (#19) and Cap Henry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) (Dan McFarland photo) C.J. Leary T.J. Michael (#8M) and Cap HEnry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) Caleb Griffith Tanner Holmes. (Dan McFarland photo) Ian Madsen. (Dan McFarland photo) Dean Jacobs Related Stories: Kyle Larson Rallies from Tenth to Score Duffy Smith Memorial Victory at Wayne County Speedway Stewart Stays Smooth in Route to Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway Kofoid Flies to Fremont Victory During Ohio Sprint Speedweek Henry Slays Ohio Speedweek Opener at Attica Blaney Best in Millstream All Star Action All Star Circuit of ChampionsAttica Raceway ParkOhio Sprint SpeedweekPhoto Gallery