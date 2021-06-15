Photo Gallery: GLTS at Butler Motor Speedway Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Drew Rader. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr (#99) and Gage Etgen (#99). (Jim Denhamer photo) Drew Rader (#74) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin (#0) and Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86). (Jim Denhamer photo) Drew Rader. (Jim Denhamer Photo) Drew Rader. (Jim Denhamer Photo) Drew Rader (#74) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Drew Rader. (Jim Denhamer Photo) Drew Rader (#74) and Gage Etgen (#99). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Astrauskas (#3A) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim DenHamer photo) Mike Galadja (#4B) and R.J. Payne (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Galadja (#4B) and Joey Irwin (#00). (Jim Denhamer photo) Drew Rader. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Rader and Adams Win Features at Butler Irwin Sweeps the Weekend With GLTS T-Mez the BOSS at I-96 Speedway Luke Hall Wins Saturday Portion of “Roll the Dice” at I-96 Westfall Wins Opening Night of “Roll the Dice” at I-96 Butler Motor SpeedwayGLTSGreat Lakes Traditional SprintsPhoto Gallery