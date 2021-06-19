Justin Henderson Wins MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (June 18, 2021) — Justin Henderson won the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature Friday at Rapid Speedway. Troy Schreurs, Jody Rosenboom, Tyler Drueke, and Brant O’Banion rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Rapid Speedway

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Friday, June 18, 2021

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Brant O’Banion[1]

2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[4]

3. 5-Eric Lutz[6]

4. 33B-Scott Broty[2]

5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[3]

6. 2-Dylan Opdahl[5]

DNS: 101-Chuck McGillivray

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[2]

2. 32-Dusty Ballenger[1]

3. 4J-Lee Grosz[3]

4. 86-Elliot Amdahl[5]

5. 48-Taylor Forbes[4]

6. 83H-Sam Henderson[6]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Troy Schreurs[1]

2. 55-Nate Eakin[3]

3. 12T-Tyler Drueke[6]

4. 33-James Broty[5]

5. 8-Jacob Hughes[2]

6. 29-Brandon Stevenson[4]

DNS: 10J-Justin Jacobsma

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[4]

2. 12-Troy Schreurs[2]

3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[1]

4. 12T-Tyler Drueke[3]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion[5]

6. 86-Elliot Amdahl[10]

7. 8-Jacob Hughes[15]

8. 83H-Sam Henderson[16]

9. 15C-Carter Chevalier[14]

10. 55-Nate Eakin[8]

11. 29-Brandon Stevenson[18]

12. 48-Taylor Forbes[13]

13. 5-Eric Lutz[6]

14. 4J-Lee Grosz[9]

15. 32-Dusty Ballenger[7]

16. 2-Dylan Opdahl[17]

17. 33B-Scott Broty[12]

DNS: 33-James Broty

DNS: 10J-Justin Jacobsma

DNS: 101-Chuck McGillivray