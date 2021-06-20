Galjda Wins GLTS Featurea at Silver Bullet

OWENDALE, Mich. (June 19, 2021) — Mike Galajda won the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. The victory was Galajda’s first of the 2021 season. Keith Sheffer Jr, Mike Astrauskas, Steve Irwin, and Luke Griffith rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Silver Bullet Speedway

Owendale, Michigan

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Feature:

1. 2 – Mike Galajda

2. 86 – Keith Sheffer Jr.

3. 3A – Mike Astrauskas

4. 0 – Steve Irwin

5. 11G – Luke Griffith

6. 49 – Brian Ruhlman

7. 89 – Chris Pobanz

8. 25 – Max Frank

9. 31 – Jim Girard

10. 23 – Ralph Brakenberry

11. 10 – Cody Howard

12. 2B – Doug Stepke

13. 9H – Gary Hayward

14. 4G – Kent Gardner

15. 33 – RJ Payne

16. 00 – Joey Irwin

17. 56 – Mark Irwin

18. 4T – Tank Brakenberry