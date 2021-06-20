Galjda Wins GLTS Featurea at Silver Bullet

OWENDALE, Mich. (June 19, 2021) — Mike Galajda won the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. The victory was Galajda’s first of the 2021 season. Keith Sheffer Jr, Mike Astrauskas, Steve Irwin, and Luke Griffith rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Silver Bullet Speedway
Owendale, Michigan
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Feature:
1. 2 – Mike Galajda
2. 86 – Keith Sheffer Jr.
3. 3A – Mike Astrauskas
4. 0 – Steve Irwin
5. 11G – Luke Griffith
6. 49 – Brian Ruhlman
7. 89 – Chris Pobanz
8. 25 – Max Frank
9. 31 – Jim Girard
10. 23 – Ralph Brakenberry
11. 10 – Cody Howard
12. 2B – Doug Stepke
13. 9H – Gary Hayward
14. 4G – Kent Gardner
15. 33 – RJ Payne
16. 00 – Joey Irwin
17. 56 – Mark Irwin
18. 4T – Tank Brakenberry