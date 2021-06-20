USAC at Port Royal Rained Out; Eastern Storm Finishes Sunday at Bloomsburg

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (June 19, 2021) — The USAC National Sprint Car Series round of the Eastern Storm tour scheduled for Saturday at Port Royal Speedway was cancelled due to rain. TracPass tickets and pit passes purchased for Port Royal may be used for Sunday’s Bloomsburg event. Tickets purchased through Port Royal can be used at any Port Royal Speedway event throughout the 2021 season.

The USAC Sprint Cars finish the 2021 edition of the Eastern Storm tour Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway.