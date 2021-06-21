Brent Marks Wins Sprint Car Feature at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, Penn. (June 20, 2021) — Brent Marks won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Path Valley Speedway Park. T.J. Stutts, Devon Borden, Dylan Cisney, and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five.
Path Valley Speedway Park
Spring Run, Pennsylvania
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Brent Marks
2. TJ Stutts
3. Devon Borden
4. Dylan Cisney
5. Ryan Smith
6. Billy Dietrich
7. Anthony Macri
8. Lucas Wolfe
9. Tim Glatfelter
10. Austin Bishop
11. Kyle Moody
12. Tyler Ross
13. Tyler Bear
14. Glenndon Forsythe
15. Tyler Walton
16. Tyler Reeser
17. John Walp
18. Steve Wilbur
19. Freddie Rahmer
20. AJ Flick
21. Chris Frank
22. Dallas Schott
23. Drew Ritchey
24. Mike Wagner