Brent Marks Wins Sprint Car Feature at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, Penn. (June 20, 2021) — Brent Marks won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Path Valley Speedway Park. T.J. Stutts, Devon Borden, Dylan Cisney, and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five.

Path Valley Speedway Park

Spring Run, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Brent Marks

2. TJ Stutts

3. Devon Borden

4. Dylan Cisney

5. Ryan Smith

6. Billy Dietrich

7. Anthony Macri

8. Lucas Wolfe

9. Tim Glatfelter

10. Austin Bishop

11. Kyle Moody

12. Tyler Ross

13. Tyler Bear

14. Glenndon Forsythe

15. Tyler Walton

16. Tyler Reeser

17. John Walp

18. Steve Wilbur

19. Freddie Rahmer

20. AJ Flick

21. Chris Frank

22. Dallas Schott

23. Drew Ritchey

24. Mike Wagner