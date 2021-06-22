USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour at Thunderhill Raceway Park This Saturday

By Pete Walton

Summertown, TN – June 21, 2021 – Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, Tennessee will host the return of the fastest division of race cars to ever attack the high banks of the 1/3-mile clay oval located just off US Highway 43 in Summertown, Tennessee when the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade the high-speed race plant this Saturday night, June 26th. It has been over a decade since the last time the Nationally touring series and its drivers and teams visited the Middle Tennessee facility located about one and half hours South of Nashville.

The 700 Horsepower, 1300-pound USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars are expected to reach speeds over 100 miles per hour entering the 30+ degree banked turns at Thunderhill Raceway Park. It should be a night of action-packed Family entertainment at the facility known for its high banks. Those speeds and the Nationally ranked drivers expected from at least 6 to 8 states to compete with the USCS this weekend should produce some of the most exciting racing action seen at Thunderhill Raceway Park in more than a decade.

Expected entries include some of the Nation’s top winged sprint car drivers including 13-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who currently is in second place the 2021 National standings. Gray was ranked eighth out of hundreds or possibly over a thousand drivers in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360-winged sprint car 2021 Drive of the Year poll.

Gray’s teammate and two-time National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee who is the considered by many people to be the last decade’s top-ranked female sprint car driver in the Nation. Gray has 94 career USCS wins and Turpen has 30+ USCS victories on her resume.

In addition to this talented duo, several National stars are expected on Saturday night. Also at or near the top of the entry including National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio who leads the series current National point standings.

The defending USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi had six visits to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane after USCS victories during the 2020 season and he again currently leads the USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series point 2021. Howard’s six wins in USCS competition and his other performances was good enough to have him finish sixth in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360-winged Driver of the Year poll at the end of the 2020 season.

The event will be race #30 on the 65-event 25th anniversary season schedule for the Nationally touring Georgia based sprint car racing series. The event is expected to draw some of the top winged-sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least eight states.

2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia, who ranks 5th in the current 2021 National standings is also entered.

Fans attending the USCS “Thunder on the High Banks” event at Thunderhill Raceway Park on Saturday, June 26th will be treated to a full program of racing including the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars plus weekly racing divisions scheduled to race at the track plus a special event in the 4-cylinder Mini Stocks featuring the Southern Mod 4 Series division will offer a top prize of a whopping $2000 as well. All of this makes for one interesting and action-packed evening of Family entertainment.

Gates open on Saturday, June 26th in the competitor pit area at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Grandstand Gates open at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The driver’s meeting will be at 6:15p.m. CDT with test and tune hot laps to immediately follow. Racing action kicks off at 7:30pm CDT sharp! **All times as noted are Central Daylight Time.

Spectator parking is FREE. Food concessions with a full menu of entrees, snacks and refreshments will be available at the track. USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint car Souvenir items will also be available when gates open.

Admiision Pricing for the USCS “Fast Friday” event is as follows: Adult General Admission (Grandstands) $20 with Youth 6 years to 12 years old are $5 and Children 5 years and Under are FREE. Pit Area Admission is $35 for Adults, Youth 6 to 12 years old are $15 and Children 5 years and Under are FREE.

Thunderhill Raceway Park is located at 75 No. Old Military Rd., Summertown, TN 38483. The track’s telephone number is 931-334-9699. For event info please visit the speedway’s Facebook page at Thunder Hill Raceway Park or the official website at www.thunderhillracewaypark.com . The USCS series Official website is located at www.uscsracing.com The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.