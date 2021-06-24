“410” SPRINTS RETURN TO SHARON ON SATURDAY FOR $3000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After a rainout on June 19, Sharon Speedway is set to resume their 92nd anniversary season this Saturday night (June 26). The “Super Series” program presented by Kams Electric and Cortland Mower will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars racing for $3,000 to-win along with the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.

Sharon has hosted five successful “410” Sprint Car events with five different winners in 2021! Justin Peck won the May 1 All Star show over a stellar 41-car field worth $6,000 for his first career Sharon win. George Hobaugh returned to victory lane on May 15 over the 30-car field nearly three years after his first career Sprint win. Dave Blaney thrilled the hometown capacity crowd on May 22 winning his first World of Outlaws show in 24 years. Invader Ryan Smith won the Western PA Speedweek show over a 38-car field on June 5. And most recently on June 19, central Pa. star Danny Dietrich captured his first career Sharon and Ohio Speedweek victory over a huge 53-car field in the All Star-sanctioned event.

Will there be a sixth different Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Car winner on Saturday night? The “410” Sprint shows have averaged nearly 38 cars per night in 2021 at Sharon! Dale Blaney will make his first Sprint Car start of 2021 on Saturday night driving Rich Farmer’s #29. Dale has been working as an All Star official the past two years, but with the All Stars off this weekend will look for his 17th career Sharon “410” win.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars will make their fourth appearance. Seventeen-year-old Nolan Groves has been impressive with two wins and a runner-up finish. The Sugar Grove, Pa. third year racer leads RUSH’s $5,000 Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series Championship standings by seven over Gale Ruth, Jr. Ruth leads the Pace Performance RUSH Sprint Car Series with three wins overall. The 2018 and 2019 champion, Chad Ruhlman, sits third in RUSH points and leads the all-time Sharon win list with four victories. First year RUSH Sprint Car racer, Blaze Myers, who formerly competed in the RUSH Sportsman Modified and Pro Stock divisions, has been consistent all year and is fourth. Veteran Rod George, who won at Sharon on May 22, is fifth in points. On June 5, all-time record high RUSH Sprint Car count of 23 was established.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds return on Saturday night for their fourth show of the 2021 season. Drivers will not only be battling for Sharon points, but also the $3,500 to-win Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Weekly Series and the $1,000 to-win Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship. Chas Wolbert has won two of three events to date with a runner-up the other night to lead the Sharon points by 10 over Justin Shea. Fourteen-year-old rookie Ben Easler is third in points and after his first career win on June 11 at Raceway 7. Shea, who has returned to racing this year after nearly three years off, leads both the Weekly Series and “Route 7 Rumble” standings. If 24 or more cars are on hand, the RUSH Mods will be competing for the $500 to-win increased payoff.

Like the RUSH Sprints and Mods, the Whelen Econo Mods will also be looking to complete their fourth show as well on Saturday night. The Econo Mods were part of the opener on April 24 when Dennis Lunger, Jr. made his first ever start in the division a successful one winning over 17th starting Jeremy Double. Then on May 15 it was Will Thomas III capturing his first ever Econo Mod win in his first start with Double once again coming home in second. After a pair of runner-up finishes, Doubled cracked victory lane on June 5 for his 15th career win, which is tops amongst active drivers. Nate Young is second in points and despite Double’s three top two finishes, is just eight points back. Nate’s cousin Jarrett is tied for third in points with Thomas, while Travis Creech completes the top five.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2021 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/RegistrationFormSharon2021.pdf

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Pill draw for the “410” Sprints will close at 6 p.m. with the other divisions at 6:15. Motor heat for the Sprints will be at 6:15 p.m. with “410” Sprint group qualifying at 6:30. Heat races will be at 7 p.m.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing over the Fourth of July weekend. The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions will return for two nights of action on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 with each paying $6,000 to-win. The Saturday show will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” that will also include the BRP Modified Tour racing for $2,000 to-win, while Sunday’s All Star show will be Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” along with the RUSH Sprint Cars. Advance and reserve tickets are on sale at the following link: https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.