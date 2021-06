Due to the rainstorms today, Limaland Motorsports Park Management has canceled this evening’s event.

Join us next week for Firecracker Friday featuring the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints, Northwest Physical Therapy Modifieds and Bud Thunderstocks. Grandstand Gates open at 5:00 pm racing at 7:30 pm.

For more information, please visit https://limaland.com