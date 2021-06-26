Arenz Wins MSA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (June 25, 2021) — Travis Arenz won the Midwest Sprint Car Association feature Friday at the Plymouth Dirt Track. The victory was Arenz’s sixth of the season. Brandon McMullen, Ben Schmidt, Kurt Davis, and Justin Erickson rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Dirt Track
Plymouth, Wisconsin
Friday, June 25, 2021
Feature:
1. 25T-Travis Arenz
2. 98-Brandon McMullen
3. 35-Ben Schmidt
4. 6K-Kurt Davis
5. 3E-Justin Erickson
6. 63K-Kevin Karnitz
7. U2-Jack Vanderboom
8. 15M-Justin Miller
9. 21H-Tim Haddy
10. 7-Lance Fassbender
11. 99-Tyler Brabant
12. 2C-Chris Clayton
13. 21-Will Gerrits
14. 26R-Preston Ruh
15. 47-Blake Wondra
16. 68T-Tyler Davis
17. 4-Paul Pokorski
18. 87A-Austin Hartmann
19. 69-Bill Taylor
20. 11-Tony Wondra
21. 24M-Adam Miller
22. 22B-Brandon Berth