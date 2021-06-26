Arenz Wins MSA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (June 25, 2021) — Travis Arenz won the Midwest Sprint Car Association feature Friday at the Plymouth Dirt Track. The victory was Arenz’s sixth of the season. Brandon McMullen, Ben Schmidt, Kurt Davis, and Justin Erickson rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Friday, June 25, 2021

Feature:

1. 25T-Travis Arenz

2. 98-Brandon McMullen

3. 35-Ben Schmidt

4. 6K-Kurt Davis

5. 3E-Justin Erickson

6. 63K-Kevin Karnitz

7. U2-Jack Vanderboom

8. 15M-Justin Miller

9. 21H-Tim Haddy

10. 7-Lance Fassbender

11. 99-Tyler Brabant

12. 2C-Chris Clayton

13. 21-Will Gerrits

14. 26R-Preston Ruh

15. 47-Blake Wondra

16. 68T-Tyler Davis

17. 4-Paul Pokorski

18. 87A-Austin Hartmann

19. 69-Bill Taylor

20. 11-Tony Wondra

21. 24M-Adam Miller

22. 22B-Brandon Berth