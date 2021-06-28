Balog Wins IRA Feature at Angell Park

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. (June 27, 2021) — Bill Balog won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Sunday night at Angell Park Speedway. Jeremy Schultz charged from 17th starting spot to claim the runner up position. Mike Reinke, Scotty Neitzel, and Russel Borland rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Qualifying

1. 19-Chris Windom, 12.086[18]

2. 10W-Mike Reinke, 12.109[16]

3. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.183[10]

4. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.191[17]

5. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.212[12]

6. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.313[11]

7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.329[15]

8. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.344[2]

9. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.369[7]

10. 23-Russel Borland, 12.558[5]

11. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 12.571[6]

12. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.637[8]

13. 19B-Jack Berger, 12.637[14]

14. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.660[9]

15. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.736[13]

16. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.121[3]

17. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 13.454[4]

18. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.172[1]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 19-Chris Windom[4]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

6. 9K-Kyle Schuett[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 10W-Mike Reinke[4]

2. 20R-Rob Pribnow[1]

3. 39-Jake Blackhurst[3]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

5. 4-Jordan Paulsen[6]

6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[2]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

2. 19B-Jack Berger[1]

3. 68-Dave Uttech[4]

4. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]

5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

6. 29-Hunter Custer[6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[4]

4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[2]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[1]

3. 10W-Mike Reinke[4]

4. 19-Chris Windom[3]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[17]

3. 10W-Mike Reinke[6]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

5. 23-Russel Borland[2]

6. 20R-Rob Pribnow[9]

7. 19-Chris Windom[8]

8. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

9. 43-Jereme Schroeder[13]

10. 68-Dave Uttech[3]

11. 4-Jordan Paulsen[15]

12. 29-Hunter Custer[16]

13. 25-Danny Schlafer[12]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett[18]

15. 4K-Kris Spitz[14]

16. 19B-Jack Berger[10]

17. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

18. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[11]