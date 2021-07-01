BOSS Weekend Double Features First Ever & Hewitt Classic

From Aaron Fry

One of the most exciting weekends of the year is upon us, as the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series is set to take on the legendary Ohio Valley Speedway just south of Parkersburg, West Virginia Friday night and the prestigious “Jack Hewitt Classic” at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Saturday. This will be the tour’s first ever visit to Ohio Valley, but not the first time the tour will have visited the Mountaineer state! Saturday’s show at Waynesfield will see an enhanced purse featuring a $4,000 to win payday with $400 guaranteed to start courtesy of sponsorship from Cook & Son Plumbing and Heating, Tommy Tire, Sugar Street Bar and Grill and Northwest Ohio Towing and Recovery.

Built in 1958, the 3/8 mile Ohio Valley Speedway was home to the Parkersburg area’s open wheel racing for many years during the era where sprint cars and super modifieds co-mingled and were hard to differentiate. Supers dawned wings before sprint cars even had roll cages to mount them to, so the Valley became a winged sprint car hotbed for many years. Now, a new era dawns and the traditional sprint cars of BOSS are ready to meet the challenge of some of the best locals on their home turf!

One night later, the tour will roll into Waynesfield, Ohio for the annual “Jack Hewitt Classic”, the highest paying event on the 2021 schedule. BOSS will join its companion tour, the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprint cars, where both will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. In addition, there is a $2,000 bonus from promoter Shane Helms if the same driver can win both main events!

Fremont, Ohio’s Cody White continues to hold the lead in the standings over Mike Miller, Rob Caho, Dustin Ingle and Lee Underwood. The 6th through 10th spots are held by Saban Bibent, Steve Little, Blake Vermillion, Parker Frederickson and Jesse Vermillion. Rounding out the top 15 are Dallas Hewitt, Matt Westfall, Isaac Chapple, Luke Hall and Korbyn Hayslett.

On Friday at Ohio Valley, gates will open at 4 pm with drivers meeting at 6:30. Adult general admission is $20 while pit passes are $35. Mufflers are NOT required. The standard BOSS payout for this event is: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay 40, 30, 20, 10 courtesy of TCB Speed, TheCushion.com, and Hoosier Tire. Seven $50 bonus awards will be paid by Cowen Trucking, The Bridge Restaurant, Accu-Force Shock Dynos, Apple Metal Polishing, Hoosier Tire, All Star Performance, and All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads.

On Saturday at Waynesfield, pit gates will open at 3 with grandstands open at 4. Driver meeting will be at 5 pm with racing set to begin at 7. Adult general admission is $22 with seniors admitted for $20. Kids 11-15 are $10 while 10 and under is free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and just $25 for kids 10 and under. Mufflers are NOT required for this event either. The same heat race and bonus money is on the line at Waynesfield, but the feature payoff to honor Ohio’s legend, Jack Hewitt, is as follows: 4000, 1800, 1200, 800, 700, 600, 550, 525, 500, 475, 450, 440, 430, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400.

For competing teams, raceceiver radios are required and we will be using the yellow Westhold transponders both nights. BOSS tire rule is all 4 corners must be Hoosier tires. The right rear MUST be one of the following: Medium, H15, H20, W18 or Racesaver Spec Tire. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. The BOSS tour will have Medium and H15’s along with some left rears and fronts available at the track. There is no weight rule.