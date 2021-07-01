FAST on Dirt Hampshire Classic at Waynesfield Saturday

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance Inc Fast on Dirt sprint car tour returns to action this Saturday, July 3rd with the Bob Hampshire Classic paying $4,000 to win and $400 to start. FAST will be joined by its companion tour, the traditional sprints of the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series who will be running their “Jack Hewitt Classic” and the USAC D2 midgets.

2019 tour champion, Cole Duncan from Circleville, is the current tour point leader over Cale Conley from Vienna, West Virginia. Conley was victorious in the most recent event last weekend at Twin Cities Raceway Park in North Vernon, Indiana. Max Stambaugh sits in the number 3 spot over the Harble duo of brothers Mitch and Jordan who complete the top 5. Lee Jacobs, Gary Taylor, Brandon Wimmer, Tyler Gunn and RJ Jacobs round out the current top 10.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm on Saturday with general admission gates open at 4. Driver meeting will be at 5 pm with engine heat immediately following. Racing is set to begin at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $22 with seniors admitted for $20. Kids 11-15 will be $12 while 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 and kids 10 and under can get a pit pass for just $25.

For competing teams, raceceiver radios are mandatory and we will be using the yellow Westhold transponders. Cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier tires with the rears being the H series spec tires. The right rear can be the Medium, H15, H20, W18 or Racesaver Spec Tire. The FAST series will have a limited supply of tires available at the track to back up the slim stock of our tire dealers. You do NOT have to run the same right rear all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wickerbill.

The main event payout for the FAST on Dirt “Hampshire Classic” is as follows: 4000, 1800, 1200, 800, 700, 600, 550, 525, 500, 475, 450, 440, 430, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay 40, 30, 20, 10 courtesy of NAPA of Fremont, Helms Construction, TheCushion.com, and Hoosier Tire Midwest. Bonus awards are provided by All Star Performance, The Bridge Restaurant in Sidney and Kear’s Speed Shop.