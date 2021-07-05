MACH 1 CHASSIS 360 SPRINT CAR OPEN OFFERS $5,075 TO WIN JULY 10!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 21st annual Mach 1 Chassis National Open for 360 sprint cars at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. The biggest race of the season for the 360 sprint cars in central Pennsylvania will pay $5,075 to win the 30-lap main event to commemorate the track’s 75th anniversary.

The United Racing Club will be part of this year’s Open which offers $17,000 in prize money. The race will pay $2,000 to finish second with $300 posted to start the main event. Passing points will be the tentative race format.

Joining the 360 sprint cars on the July 10 racing card will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars in a 20-lap main event and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in a 12-lap feature.

Track gates will open at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

In 360 sprint car racing at the track to date, Blane Heimbach (ASCS), Jason Shultz (Kramer Cup), and Ryan Taylor (Whitcomb Memorial) have taken victories in winged sprint car competition. The wingless 360 sprint car races this season have been won by Alex Bright and Briggs Danner.

In last year’s race, Ryan Kissinger of Bloomsburg scored the biggest win of his sprint car racing career by taking the $5,000 victory in the 20th Open over Jonathan Preston and Davie Franek.

There have been 11 different winners of the 358-360 Open since its inception in 2001. TJ Stutts of Liverpool is the only five-time winner of the Open, with Heimbach second on the list with four victories.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, JULY 10, 2021:

RACING: 360 Sprint Cars (30-Lap Open)

305 Sprint Cars (20 Laps)

Roadrunners (12 Laps)

GATES:

Pits 5PM

Grandstand 5PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $20

Students (12-17): $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $30

PURSE FOR 2021 MACH 1 CHASSIS 360 SPRINT CAR OPEN: 1) $5,075 2) $2,000 3) $1,200 4) $800 5) $650 6) $600 7) $575 8) $550 9) $525 10) $500 11) $400 12) $375 13) $350 14) $325 15) $315 16-24) $300