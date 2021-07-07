Dover Scores Fourth Win of the Season During Visit to I-80 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREENWOOD, Neb. (July 6, 2021) – Jack Dover swept the night last Friday at I-80 Speedway, where he captured both a heat race and the main event.

Dover took advantage of a good draw by winning his heat race from the pole position. He duplicated the success in the feature by recording the victory after starting on the inside of the front row.

“We actually drew good for once,” he said. “We started on the pole of the heat and took advantage. We got into clean air and I was able to win by about four seconds.

“We drew the pole again for the feature, but I fell back to third on the first lap. We rode around until about 12 laps in when the second-place car spun. On the restart I went to the bottom and was able to get by the leader. I had been running the top. I moved to the bottom the rest of the race and we pulled away.”

It marked his fourth triumph of the season and the third at I-80 Speedway.

Next up for Dover is a trip to Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa, on Friday before a return to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., this Sunday to drive for Chris and Rick Bowers. Dover is ranked fourth in the 410ci winged sprint car championship standings at the track thanks to four top fives and six top 10s.

“I’m really excited to go back to Harlan,” he said. “It’s one of those tracks that has a fun atmosphere. It’s a fairgrounds race track. The locals are great and it’s a big, racy track. It’s always a lot of fun.

“I’m also excited to go back to Huset’s. After running with the World of Outlaws and trying a bunch of new things a couple of weeks ago, I think we gained on some stuff and learned what not to do and what to do. I think we’ll continue to improve there.”

July 2 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

26 races, 4 wins, 12 top fives, 17 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 21 top 20s

Saturday at Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa, and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

