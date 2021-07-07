Hagar Captures USCS Series Triumph at Old No. 1 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (July 6, 2021) – Derek Hagar highlighted a three-race weekend with the USCS Series by earning his third victory of the season.

Hagar won a heat race from second and the feature from third on Friday at Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, Ark. It marked his first career win at the track.

“We had a good night,” he said. “We ran second behind Marshall (Skinner) most of the race. He had a really good car. He was running the top and I was on the bottom in turns one and two. I stayed with him, but couldn’t get a good enough run to pass him going into turn three. We got into traffic with six or seven laps to go. He got hung up trying to lap someone and that killed his momentum. I turned back underneath him off turn four and we led the rest of the way.

“It sucks passing your best friend for the lead, but you have to take it when you can get it. The wins are getting harder to come by. That adds a new track to our wins record, too.”

Hagar was also effective on Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., where he placed second in the dash and third in a heat race to garner the 11th starting position into the feature.

“It took us a good hour and 15 minutes to get the track packed in,” he said. “It was slimy, greasy and there was nothing to grab a hold of the whole night. The track didn’t get good until the last five laps of the feature. We salvaged a sixth-place finish and loaded it into the trailer in one piece.”

Hagar’s sixth-place result was his 16th top 10 of the season.

The weekend wrapped up on Sunday at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Hagar advanced from fourth to third place in the dash and from second to win a heat race. He lined up on the outside of the second row for the main event.

“We were the high-points driver and I drew the No. 4 for the feature inversion,” he said. “I got up to second on the first lap behind Marshall. He had the car to beat again. We got to traffic and he went to slide a lapped car. I went to the top and got by him and the lapped car going into turn one. We took the lead and lapped up to sixth. Going into turn three on the last lap my left rear tire blew out. I still would have finished second, but they threw the caution so it was a green-white-checkered finish. I just pulled into the infield because the blown tire did some damage.”

Hagar was credited with a 14th-place result following the near win.

He will take this weekend off to prepare for running both Kings Royal events at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, next week.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 2 – Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (3).

July 3 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Dash: 2 (1); Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 6 (11).

July 4 – Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss. – Dash: 3 (4); Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 14 (4).

SEASON STATS –

19 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 16 top 10s, 17 top 15s, 19 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 14-17 at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, for the Kings Royal with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Dynotech Performance

Dynotech Performance is an engine building and performance shop based in Memphis, Tenn., and operated by Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

“Ricky has been doing our engines since the beginning,” Hagar said. “We’ve had great success. Every time we get something from him it’s reliable. It makes it easy on the pocket book knowing you have something that will last.”

Hagar would like to thank B&D Towing and Recovery, J&J Auto Racing, Fragola Performance Systems, Summit Truck Group, FK Rod Ends, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.