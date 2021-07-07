Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Concludes POWRi Thunder in the Valley Weekend

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/6/2021) Pairing two of the most exciting Show-Me State racing venues for a three-day sweep of Missouri speed will see the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues head to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, July 18th after the two nights of Thunder in the Valley at Valley Speedway July 16-17.

Sweet Springs Missouri’s picturesque facility will host the nation’s top open-wheel competitors as the non-stop adrenaline rushes of the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues search for the quickest routes around the iconic one-sixth mile oval. Accompanying the POWRi National and West Midgets will be the uniquely sensational POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw 600cc Micros solidifying a weekend of can’t miss open-wheel racing elation.

Sunday, July 18th – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex:

Pits Open – 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow. General Admission is $20 with children twelve and under free, pit passes for $35.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex was constructed and opened for racing in 1995, operated by the Mid Missouri Modified Midget Racing Association. The Complex features a challenging one-sixth-mile clay-oval that produces outstanding racing action, for more information visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.