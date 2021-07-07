World of Outlaws Visit Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, July 10 for Badger 40

By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — July 6, 2021 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series make their annual visit to Wilmot Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, July 10 for the running of the Badger 40.

David Gravel won last year at Wilmot, which marked the fourth win of his career at the track, which leads all World of Outlaws drivers. The native of Watertown, Conn., has finished fourth or better in all six of his previous starts at the third-mile. Gravel is currently second in points this season on the strength of six wins.

Brad Sweet, the two-time and defending series champion, has four top-five finishes in five starts at Wilmot as he chases his first victory at the track. The Californian won last weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway in Western Wisconsin to bring his career-total wins in the state to 10, which is the most of any state he has raced in with the series. Sweet leads the Outlaws with 12 victories thus far in 2021.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time series champion, won the Badger 40 for the first time in 2019. The North Dakota native is the only driver who has competed in each of the previous eight Outlaws race at Wilmot, picking up top-10 finishes in each and every one of those races.

Carson Macedo, who is third in point, finished second last year at Wilmot to notch his best-career run at the venue. In his Wilmot debut in 2019, the Californian ran sixth. Macedo has five wins already this year as he continues his first season aboard the No. 41 for Jason Johnson Racing.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is fourth in points, has finished in the top-10 in each of his previous four Outlaws starts at Wilmot. The Ohio native has four wins this season as he continues to build on a career year in 2020.

Logan Schuchart has five top-10 finishes in six-career Wilmot starts. The Pennsylvania native sits fifth in points and has three wins this season, including a $50,000 triumph in the finale of the Jackson Nationals. Schuchart’s teammate at Shark Racing, Jacob Allen, has also raced six times at Wilmot.

Jason Sides has raced in seven of the eight Outlaws events at Wilmot, earning three top-10 finishes along the way. The veteran driver finished a season-best fifth last weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway. Kraig Kinser has raced at Wilmot on six occasions, picking up a pair of top-10 finishes.

Aaron Reutzel, James McFadden and Brock Zearfoss are all battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. Reutzel leads the trio with three wins and is seventh in points. McFadden has one victory this season, while Zearfoss is chasing his first victory of 2021.

Wayne Johnson, who is in his sophomore season with the World of Outlaws, will make his second start with the series at Wilmot. Mason Daniel, who was a rookie on the Outlaw trail last year, is currently on the mend from an injury suffered earlier this season.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series first competed at Wilmot in 2006, when Mark Dobmeier, filling in for Brooke Tatnell, picked up a thrilling win in a three-car battle with Daryn Pittman and Jeremy Campbell.

Tickets for the Badger 40 at Wilmot Racing, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, along with the AutoMeter Wisconsin wingless Sprint Series and IRA Lightning Sprints, can be purchased online at sls.showare.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

