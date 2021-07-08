UNIQUE 25-LAP USAC SILVER CROWN SHOOTOUT DEBUTS AUG. 13 AT LUCAS OIL RACEWAY

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (July 7, 2021)………The inaugural 10-car, 25-lap USAC Silver Crown Shootout will kickstart a busy weekend of Hoosier Classic festivities on the .686-mile paved oval August 13-14 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Ind.

The non-points Silver Crown Shootout special event will take place on Friday night, August 13 and features a unique format which carries a top prize of $2,500-to-win and $1,000 to start.

“This a great addition to the Hoosier Classic,” said Lucas Oil Raceway General Manager Kasey Coler. “We wanted to add something to our Friday night as we kick off the Fatheadz Eyewear $100K Challenge with Sprint Cars and thought that the addition of a random draw, low lap count USAC Silver Crown Shootout would be an exciting element for the fans. This weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the grassroots pavement open wheel world.”

One 45-minute practice session will begin the Silver Crown Shootout followed by two rounds of qualifying, in order of slowest to fastest based on practice speeds. Both rounds of qualifying will consist of two laps for each car with the average time between those two laps counting as the official qualifying speed.

At the conclusion of qualifying, the 10 fastest overall in time trials will be locked in for the feature event. The feature lineup will be based on a random draw for the 25-lap main event in which yellow flag laps will not count.

The Silver Crown Shootout purse will pay $2,500 to the winner; $2,000 for 2nd; $1,500 for 3rd; $1,300 for 4th; $1,150 for 5th; and $1,000 each for the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th, for a total purse of $13,450.

Push starts are encouraged for the event and there is no entry free for Silver Crown Shootout competitors on Friday night, August 13. Night one of the Hoosier Classic will feature both the Silver Crown Shootout and Sprint Cars, which are chasing a $10,000-to-win prize in their 50-lap feature.

On night two, Saturday night, August 14, the action continues at Lucas Oil Raceway with another Hoosier Classic doubleheader comprising of Midgets competing for a $10,000-to-win top prize along with a full, points-paying 100-lap USAC Silver Crown event paying $12,000-to-win.

The racing at LOR coincides with a massive weekend of racing scheduled in central Indiana. Just down the road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, a new NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, the Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP, will also be held on Saturday before the NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 400 takes the road course for the first time on Sunday, August 15.

The 2021 Hoosier Classic trifecta will also feature drivers competing on The Oval at Lucas Oil Raceway for their shot at taking home a staggering $100,000.

The Fatheadz $100K Challenge is up for grabs to anyone that can win all three of the Hoosier Classic races (Sprint, Midget and the 100-lap USAC Silver Crown race). The Silver Crown Shootout is not included in the challenge. If a driver and team can win two of those three events, they will collect $50,000.

The addition of these prizes instantly elevates what was going to be the biggest payday in grassroots pavement open-wheel racing to now another stratosphere with a potential winner taking home a total of $132,000 for winning three big races over the course of two days.

Hoosier Classic tickets are now on sale at: https://nhra.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?prc=2021HOOSIERCLASSIC&caller=PR&linkID=nhra&RDAT=&RSRC

A full event schedule will be released at a later date.

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SHOOTOUT PURSE:

1. $2,500

2. $2,000

3. $1,500

4. $1,300

5. $1,150

6. $1,000

7. $1,000

8. $1,000

9. $1,000

10. $1,000