Sprint Invaders Hit the High Banks of Moberly on Friday!

By Bill W

July 8, 2021 – The Sprint Invaders first of two appearances this year at the Randolph County Raceway near Moberly, Missouri, occurs this Friday, July 9. The event will pay $2,000 to win, and $300 to start.

Last Sunday, Jonathan Cornell bested the Sprint Invaders field on the bullring at Benton County Speedway in Vinton, Iowa. The Sedalia, Missouri native hopes to make it two in a row nearer to his hometown, but the competition will be stiff. Gravois Mills, Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten won two of the three Sprint Invaders visits to the high banks of Moberly in 2020. Gennetten returns Friday aboard the Scott Bonar #50. Veteran Randy Martin won the other event at RCR last year.

USRA A Mods, USRA B Mods, and 4-cylinders will also be in action. Pits open at 4 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, with kids 13 and under FREE! Senior and Military are $15. Pits passes are $40, ages 7-14 $20 and ages 3-6 $10.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

Check out the brand new website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.com!