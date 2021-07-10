D.J. Foos Splits the Wickets to Win at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 9, 2021) – It was good to be a Foos at Attica Raceway Park Friday, July 9. Brothers DJ, aboard a 410 sprint, and Matt, driving a 305 sprint, won the feature events on Steinle Chevrolet Buick/Croghan Colonial Bank Night at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant. Both did it in exciting fashion as they held off serious challenges late in their respective features.

For DJ, it marked his second win of the season at Attica and fifth overall feature win of 2021 as he owns three victories at Fremont Speedway as well. It marked his fourth career win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints at the track. Matt scored his first win in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, the third of his career.

DJ had a spirited battle early with Byron Reed and Chris Andrews before assuming the lead on lap 14. A caution with five laps to go put Jacobs right on Foos’ rear bumper and the final five laps Jacobs raced under Foos to challenge but Foos was able to slam the door and take the victory. The win also pads Foos’ lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“Truthfully I looked up at the board…I look at the board a lot. I saw we had 7 laps to go and said to myself ‘put seven good laps together’ then we got the yellow and I saw Trey (Jacobs) was in second and I knew where he was going to be. So I had to protect my line…I let him just enough room he could still make the corner. Last week I feel like I really missed out on one and I wasn’t going to let that happen to my guys. We have a lot of momentum right now. Our car is really really good. Mikey Sommers, Doug Berryman, Rod and Rollie Burmeister, Lee Sommers….they all do such a really good job on this car,” said DJ beside his CR Juices, Crown Battery, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

Matt steadily worked his way from his 12th starting spot, waiting until the last three laps before taking the lead and held off Jamie Miller for the 305 victory. The win also moves Foos closer to leader Paul Weaver in the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“It’s good to have my dad back working with us. We’ve been steady most of the year. I just haven’t qualified well and that put us behind. Tonight it was the same thing. But the car was just so good. I knew once we got to third we had something for them,” said Matt beside his Fremont Fence, Mitten Painting, 818 Club, Level Performance, Kear’s Speed Shop, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Speedshark Graphics, FK Rod Ends backed #12.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk had an early race battle with Matt Irey and then held off a charging Mike Bores to score his second Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model win of the season at Attica. It was his 30th career victory at the track and puts him atop the division’s all-time win list.

“I had my hands full there. We went hard on the right rear tire and we tightened up there a little bit expecting it to be slick and we went way too much. It was a hand full…way too tight. It was all I could do to get it to steer. We had a good starting spot and we had a good clean race there with Irey. He got caught up in that wreck but I think it would have been fun for the fans if we could have battled that one out,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete, VP Fuel, Tom Finch Auto, Bilstein Shocks, Landrum Springs, Dominator Race Products backed #91.

Byron Reed and Chris Andrews brought the field to green for the $4,000 Spanky’s Pizza 410 sprint A-main with Reed grabbing the lead over Andrews, Foos, Tyler Gunn, Cole Macedo, Travis Philo and Trey Jacobs. Things heated up quickly as Reed and Andrews raced side by side for the lead until a caution flew with four laps in. On the restart Andrews rocked to the outside of Reed and took the lead on lap six.

Andrews and Reed raced side by side over the next hand full of laps with Foos joining the fun on lap 11. Fourth running Macedo, who came into the night leading Attica’s points, took a spill on lap 12.On the restart Andrews had his hands full with Foos and Reed as Jacobs ran fourth. Foos took the lead on lap 14 and began to pull away while Andrews and Reed battled for second.

Lapped traffic came into play with seven laps to go with Foos in the lead while Andrews, Reed and Jacobs put on a show while battling for second. Andrews night came to an end with five laps to go as he jumped over the turn two banking and came to a rest. On the restart Jacobs quickly showed Foos he had to work for the win. The two ran side by side the remaining three laps with Foos taking the win. Jacobs’ second place finish more than likely vaulted him into the Attica points lead with Reed, Philo and Craig Mintz rounding out the top five.

Schlenk and Irey brought the field to green for the 25 lap late model A-main but a multi-car pile-up brought about another complete start. Schlenk jumped into the lead over Mike Bores and Irey. A couple of cautions over the next three laps kept the field close with Schlenk and Irey waging a terrific battle for he lead while JR Gentry, Bores and Devin Shiels stalked.

Schlenk and Irey ran side by side and nose to tail until a caution flew on lap 16 when a lapped car spun right in front of the leads, collecting Irey who had extensive body damage though he was able to continue. When the green flew Schlenk pulled away as Gentry and Bores moved into second and third four laps later.

Schlenk was unable to shake Gentry and Bores as they stayed close. Bores moved into second with two laps to go and closed on Schlenk. Schlenk hits his marks and held on to the win over Bores, Gentry, Shiels and Ryan Markham.

Brandon Riehl and Dustin Stroup paced the field for the 25 lap 305 sprint A-main with Riehl gaining the initial advantage over Stroup, Jamie Miller, Seth Schneider and Shawn Valenti. Stroup took the top spot on lap two with Miller driving into the lead a lap later. Miller and Stroup ran side by side over the next handful of laps with Stroup taking the lead back on lap eight followed by Miller back to the point a circuit later.

Following the only caution flying on lap 11, the running order was Miller, Stroup, Schneider, Valenti, Riehl, Luke Griffith and Foos. Foos was the car on the move, as he drove from seventh to fourth in just two laps when the green flew. Foos moved into third on lap 14 and quickly challenged Stroup for the runner-up spot while Miller maintained his lead.

Foos drove into second on lap 17 and began to close quickly on Miller. As they drove into lapped traffic with four laps to go, Foos used it to his advantage and took the lead on lap 23. Miller would mount one last challenge but had to settle for second as Foos took the checkers. Schneider, Stroup and Larry Kingseed rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Tuesday, July 13 for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 9, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.23-Chris Andrews, 12.892

2.27w-Tyler Gunn, 12.998

3.1-Nate Dussel, 13.014

4.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.028

5.18-Cole Macedo, 13.091

6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.104

7.16-DJ Foos, 13.171

8.5-Byron Reed, 13.244

9.09-Craig Mintz, 13.272

10.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.293

11.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.323

12.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.330

13.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.341

14.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.421

15.27S-John Ivy, 13.495

16.9x-Ricky Peterson, 13.532

17.11N-Harli White, 13.566

18.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.591

19.00-Tyler Street, 13.634

20.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.702

21.14-Chad Kemenah, 13.737

22.22m-Dan McCarron, 13.807

23.4T-Josh Turner, 13.812

24.28m-Conner Morrell, 13.914

25.40I-Mark Imler, 14.050;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

4. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

5. 11N-Harli White[6]

6. 14-Chad Kemenah[8]

7. 40I-Mark Imler[9]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

2. 5-Byron Reed[2]

3. 16-DJ Foos[3]

4. 27w-Tyler Gunn[4]

5. 22m-Dan McCarron[7]

6. 28m-Conner Morrell[8]

7. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5]

8. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2L-Landon LaLonde[2]

2. 23-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

5. 9x-Ricky Peterson[6]

6. 27S-John Ivy[5]

7. 00-Tyler Street[7]

8. 4T-Josh Turner[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 14-Chad Kemenah[1]

2. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5]

3. 28m-Conner Morrell[2]

4. 00-Tyler Street[6]

5. 40I-Mark Imler[4]

6. 12G-Corbin Gurley[8]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[9]

8. 27S-John Ivy[3]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

10. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[4]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

3. 5-Byron Reed[1]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[9]

6. 2L-Landon LaLonde[8]

7. 27w-Tyler Gunn[3]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[10]

9. 29-Zeth Sabo[11]

10. 11N-Harli White[13]

11. 9x-Ricky Peterson[15]

12. 14-Chad Kemenah[16]

13. 18J-RJ Jacobs[17]

14. 22m-Dan McCarron[14]

15. 40I-Mark Imler[20]

16. 28m-Conner Morrell[18]

17. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

18. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

19. 00-Tyler Street[19]

20. 1-Nate Dussel[12]

Hard Charger: 3J-Trey Jacobs +5

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.824

2.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.920

3.11G-Luke Griffith, 13.999

4.36-Seth Schneider, 14.017

5.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.053

6.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.086

7.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.103

8.12F-Matt Foos, 14.121

9.26-Jamie Miller, 14.164

10.X-Mike Keegan, 14.171

11.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.180

12.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.191

13.19R-Steve Rando, 14.231

14.2-Brenden Torok, 14.244

15.3V-Chris Verda, 14.317

16.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.351

17.97-Kyle Peters, 14.368

18.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.418

19.51-Garrett Craine, 14.432

20.96J-Stuart Williams, 14.442

21.5-Kody Brewer, 14.461

22.5M-Mike Moore, 14.474

23.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.510

24.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.510

25.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.535

26.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.557

27.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.609

28.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.640

29.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.678

30.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.716

31.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.729

32.16-Ray Thurston, 14.800

33.27-Joey Pendergrass, 14.805

34.98-Bruce Robenalt, 15.722

35.11W-Shawn Wolford, 99.999;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[5]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

5. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[7]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]

8. X-Mike Keegan[6]

9. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[2]

2. 96J-Stuart Williams[1]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

4. Z10-Brandon Moore[5]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]

6. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[7]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8]

8. 34-Jud Dickerson[3]

9. 16-Ray Thurston[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]

2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3]

3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

5. 51-Garrett Craine[1]

6. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[7]

7. 5M-Mike Moore[5]

8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

9. 27-Joey Pendergrass[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

3. 3F-Wade Fraley[5]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[3]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[8]

8. 98-Bruce Robenalt[7]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

5. X-Mike Keegan[7]

6. 5M-Mike Moore[6]

7. 27-Joey Pendergrass[10]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[9]

9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]

10. 51-Garrett Craine[2]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 3V-Chris Verda[2]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

3. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[3]

4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5]

5. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4]

6. 98-Bruce Robenalt[8]

7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[6]

8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7]

9. 16-Ray Thurston[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[12]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]

6. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

7. 1W-Paul Weaver[17]

8. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]

9. Z10-Brandon Moore[15]

10. 96J-Stuart Williams[6]

11. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]

12. 5-Kody Brewer[16]

13. 9R-Logan Riehl[11]

14. 32-Bryce Lucius[21]

15. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[19]

16. 97-Kyle Peters[9]

17. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10]

18. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20]

19. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

20. 3F-Wade Fraley[14]

21. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[22]

22. 3V-Chris Verda[18]

Hard Charger: 12F-Matt Foos +11

Late Models

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.883

2.14-JR Gentry, 15.126

3.50-Ryan Missler, 15.211

4.36-Matt Irey, 15.423

5.51-Devin Shields, 15.453

6.92-Justin Chance, 15.483

7.94-Mike Bores, 15.529

8.CO2-Ryan Markham, 15.533

9.59-Larry Bellman, 15.723

10.53-Hillard Miller, 15.937

11.29-Nate Potts, 16.071

12.69R-Doug Baird, 16.383

13.16-Steve Sabo, 16.423

14.20-Jim Plotts, 16.504

15.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.508

16.0-Cameron Tusing, 16.701

17.101-Chester Fitch, 16.852

18.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.994;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-JR Gentry[4]

2. 94-Mike Bores[2]

3. 51-Devin Shields[3]

4. 74-Jeff Warnick[7]

5. 69R-Doug Baird[1]

6. 20-Jim Plotts[5]

7. 23H-Craig Hartong[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. CO2-Ryan Markham[2]

2. 36-Matt Irey[3]

3. 50-Ryan Missler[4]

4. 59-Larry Bellman[1]

5. 0-Cameron Tusing[5]

6. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

2. 53-Hillard Miller[2]

3. 20H-Troy Hahn[6]

4. 92-Justin Chance[3]

5. 16-Steve Sabo[5]

6. 29-Nate Potts[1]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1]

2. 94-Mike Bores[3]

3. 14-JR Gentry[5]

4. 51-Devin Shields[6]

5. CO2-Ryan Markham[7]

6. 50-Ryan Missler[8]

7. 36-Matt Irey[2]

8. 59-Larry Bellman[11]

9. 92-Justin Chance[12]

10. 53-Hillard Miller[4]

11. 20H-Troy Hahn[9]

12. 20-Jim Plotts[16]

13. 69R-Doug Baird[13]

14. 0-Cameron Tusing[14]

15. 101-Chester Fitch[17]

16. 74-Jeff Warnick[10]

17. 16-Steve Sabo[15]

18. 23H-Craig Hartong[19]

19. 29-Nate Potts[18]