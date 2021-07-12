Photo Gallery: 2021 Lou Blaney Memorial All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sharon Speedway Cory Eliason (#26) and Spencer Bayston (#11). (Dan McFarland photo) Parade lap during the 2021 Lou Blaney Memorial. (Dan McFarland photo) Sye Lynch. (Dan McFarland photo) Frankie Nervo. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Cap Henry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) Danny Dietrich. (Dan McFarland photo) Cody Bova. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan (#22) and Kyle Reinhard (#91). (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu (#24), Cole Duncan (#22), and Kyle Reinhardt (#91). (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Zeb Wise (#10). (Dan McFarland photo) Greg Wilson. (Dan McFarland photo) Paul McMahan (#5), Bill Balog (#17B) and Cap Henry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) Dave Blaney. (Dan McFarland photo) Danny Dietrich. (Dan McFarland photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Dan McFarland photo) Bill Balog. (Dan McFarland photo) Cory Eliason (#26) and Spencer Bayston (#11). (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Hunter Schuerenberg (#55). (Dan McFarland photo) Spencer Bayston after winning the 2021 Lou Blaney Memorial. (Dan McFarland photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Bill Balog (#17B). (Dan McFarland photo) Paul McMahan (#5) and Bob Femlee (#6). (Dan McFarland photo) Josh Baughman (#17), Dave Blaney (#10), and Skylar Gee (#07). (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry (#4) inside of Bill Balog (#17). (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Bayston Wins the Lou Blaney Memorial Schuerenberg Scores First Career All Star Victory at Stateline McMahan Wins the Knittel Memorial; Courtney Earns Ohio Speedweek Title Balog Doubles Up in All Star Action Stewart Stays Smooth in Route to Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsLou Blaney MemorialPhoto GallerySharon Speedway