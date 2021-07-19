Wednesday is Rock Island County Fair’s East Moline Speedway for Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

July 19, 2021 – The Sprint Invaders return to the East Moline Speedway for the first time in twelve years this Wednesday night, July 21. The event paying $2,000 to win on the banked quarter-mile bullring will be a part of the festivities surrounding this year’s Rock Island County Fair in East Moline, Illinois.

Formerly named the Quad City Raceway, East Moline Speedway has been host to three Sprint Invaders events. All-time series leading feature winner, Kaley Gharst, won stops there in 2007 and 2009, while John Schulz took the honors in 2008. In the last event in 2009, Gharst’s win came over Russ Hall and Jack Dover.

2018 Sprint Invaders titlist Cody Wehrle leads the current driver point race heading into East Moline, followed by two-time champs Chris Martin and Gharst, Josh Schneiderman and Colton Fisher. Jonathan Cornell, Brayden Gaylord, Josh Higday, Tanner Gebhardt and Blaine Jamison round out the top ten.

Wednesday’s card will also include IMCA Modifieds featuring Kenny Schrader, and $500 to win IMCA Sport Compacts.

Admission to the Rock Island County Fair is free before 8 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. Hot laps are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Moberly Rescheduled

The postponed Sprint Invaders event July 9 at Randolph County Raceway near Moberly, Missouri has been rescheduled for Friday, August 1.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

Check out the brand new website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.com!

2021 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 447

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 414

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 413

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 404

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 396

Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO, 385 (1)

Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA, 383.5

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 379

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 371.5

Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 366

Tim Moore, Moline, IL, 352

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 351

Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 335

Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA, 311

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 279

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 221

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 216

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 201.5

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 194

Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA, 122.5

Other Feature Winners: Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL