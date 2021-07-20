COTTLE ATOP THE USAC SILVER CROWN POINTS HEADING INTO WINCHESTER

By Richie Murray

Winchester, Indiana (July 20, 2021)………Three races. Three winners. That’s been the USAC Silver Crown season in a nutshell so far as the series heads for its first foray on the 37 degree high banks of Indiana’s Winchester Speedway this Thursday night, July 22.

Kody Swanson (Lucas Oil Raceway), Shane Cockrum (Williams Grove Speedway) and Tyler Courtney (Eldora Speedway) have already won thus far with the series this season.

However, it’s a man who hasn’t yet won that leads the championship entering mid-July, that being Shane Cottle, the only driver to have finished in the top-10 in all three of his starts with an 8th at Lucas Oil, a 2nd at Williams Grove and a 9th at Eldora.

Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) leads the points by a 28-point margin while he and the Springfield, Ohio based BCR Group team look to take control as they both vie for their first series championship.

Cottle, a veteran of 60 starts with the series since his 2006 debut, had one of the finest seasons of his Silver Crown career in 2020, winning his first series race in 13 years, and finishing 6th in the final standings despite missing a race. For Cottle, that ranked as his best season performance since 2008 in which he finished 5th in points.

The 49-year-old racer is already well ahead of that pace this year, leading the point standings for the first time in his career as the pilot of the BCR Group/Flint Trucking – QS Quality Components – Duncan Oil – Kercher Engines entry that is crew chiefed by Malcolm Lovelace.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) remains at the head of the Rookie of the Year standings, 5th overall in the series points. Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.), who led the first 63 laps of the opener at Lucas Oil, leads all drivers in total laps led with 63.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) and Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) have each made only two starts apiece, but have made both count with top-five results in each of their appearances. Swanson has made the biggest charge of the season (+12) with a 15th to 3rd run at Eldora.

The series boasts three different winners in the first three races, and also can say the same as far as pole winners too with Tanner Swanson (Lucas Oil), Jason McDougal (Williams Grove) and C.J. Leary (Eldora) each taking their turn at leading the field.

McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has provided the best start and finish by a Rookie with a 6th place finish at Williams Grove after starting the pole, the best result thus far among all members of the 2021 Rookie class.

Meanwhile, 12 drivers have started all three features, two on the dirt and one on the pavement: Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wis.), Shane Cottle, Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), Eric Gordon (Fortville, Ind.), Bryan Gossel (Fort Collins, Colo.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), Mike Haggenbottom (Levittown, Pa.), Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio), Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.), Logan Seavey and Travis Welpott (Pendleton, Ind.).

This Thursday at Winchester, the pits open at Noon ET with the drivers meeting set for 3pm on the front stretch, practice at 4pm, Fatheadz Qualifying at 6pm, a driver’s autograph session at 6:30pm in the midway, driver introductions at 7:45pm, opening ceremonies at 8pm and the 100-lap main event at 8:15pm.

Reserved seats are $30 apiece, while general admission tickets are $20, and just $10 for children aged 6 to 12. Tickets are available in advance at www.winchesterspeedway.com/tickets.

The race will be shown LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 1-Shane Cockrum, Tyler Courtney & Kody Swanson

Driver Point Leader: Shane Cottle

Entrant Point Leader: BCR Group

Leading Rookie in Points: Logan Seavey (5th)

Most Laps Led: 63-Bobby Santos

Most Top-Fives: 2-Brady Bacon, Kody Swanson & Chris Windom

Most Top-Tens: 3-Shane Cottle

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 1-C.J. Leary, Jason McDougal & Tanner Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Jason McDougal (6th)

Most Feature Starts: 3-Dave Berkheimer, David Byrne, Shane Cottle, Matt Goodnight, Eric Gordon, Bryan Gossel, Justin Grant, Mike Haggenbottom, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (15th to 3rd)

——————————————————————————

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 29: (P#) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

Jun 18: (D) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Shane Cockrum (BLS Motorsports #71)

Jun 26: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Jul 22 (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

Aug 8: (D) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

Aug 13: (P) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN (SE)

Aug 14: (P) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

Aug 21: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

Sep 4: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

Sep 25: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 10: (P#) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

(SE) represents a non-points special event

# represents a daytime event

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 162 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

2 134 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

3 131 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

4 127 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

5 124 Logan Seavey (R), Sutter, Calif.

6 120 David Byrne, Shullsburg, Wis.

7 119 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

8 113 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

9 112 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

10 101 Mike Haggenbottom, Levittown, Pa.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 162 BCR Group, Springfield, Ohio (#81)

2 131 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wis. (#97)

3 127 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

4 124 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)

5 120 Byrne Racing, Shullsburg, Wis. (#40)

6 119 Five Three Motorsports #53

7 119 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

8 113 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)

9 112 BLS Motorsports, Benton, Ill. (#71)

10 105 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 124 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2 95 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3 85 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

4 60 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

5 51 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

6 39 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Ind.

7 35 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

8 31 Chris Phillips, Plainfield, Ind.

9 29 Annie Breidinger, Hillsborough, Calif.

10 27 Jake Day, Abilene, Texas

—————————————————————————-

RACE WINS:

1-Shane Cockrum (Jun 18 at Williams Grove Speedway)

1-Tyler Courtney (Jun 26 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Kody Swanson (May 29 at Lucas Oil Raceway)

—————————————————————————-

LAPS LED:

63-Bobby Santos

50-Tyler Courtney

37-Kody Swanson

28-Shane Cockrum

26-Jason McDougal

24-Justin Grant

22-Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

2-Brady Bacon, Kody Swanson & Chris Windom

1-David Byrne, Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Taylor Ferns, Justin Grant, Kyle Robbins, Bobby Santos & Kevin Thomas Jr.

—————————————————————————-

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

3-Shane Cottle

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson & Chris Windom

1-Jim Anderson, David Byrne, Shane Cockrum, Tyler Courtney, Taylor Ferns, Mike Haggenbottom, Dallas Hewitt, Patrick Lawson, Jason McDougal, Austin Nemire, Carmen Perigo, Kyle Robbins, Bobby Santos, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS:

3-Dave Berkheimer, David Byrne, Shane Cottle, Matt Goodnight, Eric Gordon, Bryan Gossel, Justin Grant, Mike Haggenbottom, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Casey Buckman, Shane Cockrum, Jason McDougal, Carmen Perigo, Kody Swanson, Matt Westfall & Chris Windom

1-Jim Anderson, Terry Babb, Annie Breidinger, Nathan Byrd, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Charles Davis Jr., Jake Day, Taylor Ferns, Chris Fetter, Dallas Hewitt, Patrick Lawson, C.J. Leary, Nathan Moore, Kyle O’Gara, Chris Phillips, Bobby Santos, Jake Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Brent Yarnal

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

1-C.J. Leary, Jason McDougal & Tanner Swanson

—————————————————————————-

TOP “ROOKIE” FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Logan Seavey (7th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Jason McDougal (6th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (8th)

—————————————————————————-

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Patrick Lawson (17th to 9th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Eric Gordon (22nd to 11th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (15th to 3rd)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Bryan Gossel

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Austin Nemire

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Jason McDougal

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [31 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [17 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills

9. [11 wins] Bobby East

10. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss & Bobby Santos

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines

14. [8 wins] Tanner Swanson & Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

33. [4 wins] Shane Cockrum, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

37. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

52. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

69. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louis Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

31-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, C.J. Leary, Ryan Newman, Bobby Santos, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

201-Dave Darland

199-Russ Gamester

198-Brian Tyler

176-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

144-Eric Gordon

128-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

114-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich & Kody Swanson

103-A.J. Fike

100-Aaron Pierce & Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

77-Rich Vogler

76-Larry Dickson & Chris Windom

74-Steve Chassey

73-Ryan Newman & Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East

71-Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger

65-David Byrne & Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

60-Randy Bateman, Shane Cottle & Wally Pankratz

59-Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood & Bobby Santos

56-Justin Grant

55-Gary Irvin

54-Tom Capie, Shane Hollingsworth & Jacob Wilson

53-Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

49-Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss & Austin Nemire

47-Bob Cicconi & Ken Schrader

46-Jim Keeker & Bentley Warren

45-Derek Davidson, Jeff Swindell & Billy Vukovich

43-Shane Cockrum, Kenny Irwin Jr., Patrick Lawson & Tyler Walker

42-Jon Stanbrough & Tanner Swanson

41-Dane Carter & Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

39-Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, C.J. Leary, Chuck Leary, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Roger Rager & Chris Urish

36-Ed Carpenter & Ron Dunstan

35-Matt Goodnight

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding & Matt Westfall

31-Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Brady Bacon, Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney, Bill Puterbaugh & Kyle Robbins

27-Brad Armstrong, Terry Babb & Bryan Clauson

26-Steve Buckwalter & Dan Drinan

25-Mike Haggenbottom, Kasey Kahne, Joe Liguori & Nick Lundgreen

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar, Kenny Jacobs & Jerry Miller

23-Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty & Bob Frey

21-Kyle Hamilton, Walt Kennedy & Davey Ray

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks, Randy Tolsma & Travis Welpott

19-Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Jimmy Caruthers, Tyler Courtney, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Kramer Williamson

16-Dave Berkheimer & Pablo Donoso

15-Robert Ballou, Paul Clark, Chris Fetter, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Patrick Bruns, Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Billy Wease, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Taylor Ferns, Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Derek Bischak, Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Caleb Armstrong, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Danny Long, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Paul Pitzer, Johnny Rutherford & Kyle Steffens

8-Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Bryan Gossel, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Thiago Medeiros, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-Jim Anderson, John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Joe McCarthy, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mark Smith, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Dallas Hewitt, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Logan Seavey, Brian Seidel, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Casey Buckman, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Mark Cassella, Davey Hamilton Jr., John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Jimmy Light, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, Kyle O’Gara, Kevin Olson, Steven Russell, Red Stauffer, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Jake Simmons, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts, Mike Brecht, Annie Breidinger, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Shane Carson, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Carmen Perigo, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Jake Swanson, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marv Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Kyle Cummins, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Aaron Mosley, Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Chris Phillips, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Chase Stockon, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Korey Weyant, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Mike Mosley Jr., Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther, Brent Yarnal & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Dakoda Armstrong, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Nathan Byrd, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Jake Day, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, JoJo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Kraig Kinser, Dana Laliberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Nathan Moore, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Dave Peperak, Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Patrick Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard