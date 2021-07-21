ASCS Sprint Week Begins This Week!

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Riverside Int. Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $25, Youth (6-11): $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

Late Models, Stock Cars

Phone: (901) 840-1970

Address: 151 Legion Ave., West Memphis, AR

Website: http://riversideinternationalspeedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/riversideinternationalspeedway

Friday, July 23, 2021

Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Youth (6-11): $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, FWD, Cruisers

Phone: (870) 613-1337

Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550

Website: http://batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/BatesvilleMotorSpeedway

Saturday, July 24, 2021

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

IMCA Mods, Stock Cars, Mod Lites, Steel Block Late Models

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Website: http://www.i-30speedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Pits: Noon

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Youth (11-14): $5, Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Champ/305 Sprint Cars

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Website: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Seniors: $15, Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks, Tuners

Phone: (620) 330-0485

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333

Website: http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/Caneyvalleyspeedway

Thursday, July 29, 2021

81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Seniors: $15, Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods, Stock Cars

Phone: (316) 755-1781

Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219

Website: http://www.81speedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/race81Speedway

Friday, July 30, 2021

The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks, Jr. Minis

Phone: (918) 437-7223

Address: 3101 N Garnett Rd. Tulsa, OK 74116

Website: http://www.tulsaspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/NewTulsaSpeedway

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, Okla.)

Pits: Noon

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20, Youth (11-14): $5, Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

Champ / 305 Sprint Cars, USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks

Phone: (918) 687-9200

Address: 8100 Wainwright Rd Oktaha, OK 74450

Website: http://outlawmotorspeedway.myracepass.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Outlawmotorspeedway1

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products

Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Race Dates:

7/22/2021-Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) w/Mid-South

7/23/2021-Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, AR) w/Mid-South

7/24/2021-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) w/Mid-South

7/27/2021-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/28/2021-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

7/29/2021-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/30/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK) w/Sooner

7/31/2021-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK) w/Sooner

Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $380; 9. $360; 11. $340; 12. $320; 13-22. $300; Non-Transfer: $100

Point Fund Payout: 1. $3,000. 2. $2,500; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,000.

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live