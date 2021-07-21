ASCS Sprint Week Begins This Week!

Thursday, July 22, 2021
Riverside Int. Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $25, Youth (6-11): $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region
Late Models, Stock Cars
Phone: (901) 840-1970
Address: 151 Legion Ave., West Memphis, AR
Website: http://riversideinternationalspeedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/riversideinternationalspeedway
Friday, July 23, 2021
Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Youth (6-11): $5, Kids 5 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region
IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, FWD, Cruisers
Phone: (870) 613-1337
Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550
Website: http://batesvillemotorspeedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/BatesvilleMotorSpeedway
Saturday, July 24, 2021
I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)
Pits: 5:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 7:30 P.M.
Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Kids 12 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region
IMCA Mods, Stock Cars, Mod Lites, Steel Block Late Models
Phone: (501) 455-4567
Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209
Website: http://www.i-30speedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)
Pits: Noon
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 7:30 P.M.
Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Youth (11-14): $5, Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
Champ/305 Sprint Cars
Phone: (918) 247-7223
Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.
Website: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Seniors: $15, Kids 12 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks, Tuners
Phone: (620) 330-0485
Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333
Website: http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/Caneyvalleyspeedway
Thursday, July 29, 2021
81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Seniors: $15, Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
USRA B-Mods, Stock Cars
Phone: (316) 755-1781
Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219
Website: http://www.81speedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/race81Speedway
Friday, July 30, 2021
The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:30 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region
USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks, Jr. Minis
Phone: (918) 437-7223
Address: 3101 N Garnett Rd. Tulsa, OK 74116
Website: http://www.tulsaspeedway.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/NewTulsaSpeedway
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, Okla.)
Pits: Noon
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20, Youth (11-14): $5, Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region
Champ / 305 Sprint Cars, USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks
Phone: (918) 687-9200
Address: 8100 Wainwright Rd Oktaha, OK 74450
Website: http://outlawmotorspeedway.myracepass.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Outlawmotorspeedway1
The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.
For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.
For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
Quick Notes:
Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour
What: Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products
Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas
Race Dates:
7/22/2021-Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) w/Mid-South
7/23/2021-Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, AR) w/Mid-South
7/24/2021-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) w/Mid-South
7/27/2021-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)
7/28/2021-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)
7/29/2021-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)
7/30/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK) w/Sooner
7/31/2021-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK) w/Sooner
Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $380; 9. $360; 11. $340; 12. $320; 13-22. $300; Non-Transfer: $100
Point Fund Payout: 1. $3,000. 2. $2,500; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,000.
ASCS Online:
American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)
Instagram: LucasOilASCS
Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com
Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live