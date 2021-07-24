Blackhurst Blasts to Victory at Outagamie

SEYMOUR, Wisc. (July 23, 2021) — Jake Blackhurst won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Friday at Outgamie Speedway. Driving from fifth starting spot Blackhurst held off Scotty Thiel’s charge from seventh and Jordan Goldesberry moving up from 11th starting spot for the victory. Scotty Neitzel and Mike Reinke rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Outagamie Speedway

Seymour, WI

Friday, July 23, 2021

Qualifying

1. 73-Scotty Thiel, 12.066[1]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.191[17]

3. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 12.220[3]

4. 10W-Mike Reinke, 12.310[11]

5. 12W-Josh Walter, 12.383[6]

6. 23-Russel Borland, 12.404[16]

7. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.431[12]

8. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.501[8]

9. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.512[20]

10. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.646[15]

11. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.789[14]

12. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 12.884[5]

13. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.901[19]

14. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.987[4]

15. U2-Jack Vanderboom, 13.071[7]

16. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.230[10]

17. 88-Christopher Flick, 13.422[18]

18. 21H-Tim Haddy, 13.477[2]

19. 26-Preston Ruh, 14.173[9]

20. 47-Blake Wondra, 14.287[13]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[4]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]

4. 10W-Mike Reinke[3]

5. 9K-Kyle Schuett[5]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

7. 26-Preston Ruh[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

3. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

4. 12W-Josh Walter[3]

5. 29-Hunter Custer[5]

6. 88-Christopher Flick[6]

7. 47-Blake Wondra[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Danny Schlafer[2]

2. 49-Josh Schneiderman[4]

3. 23-Russel Borland[3]

4. 20R-Rob Pribnow[1]

5. U2-Jack Vanderboom[5]

6. 21H-Tim Haddy[6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[4]

3. 39-Jake Blackhurst[2]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel[5]

5. 49-Josh Schneiderman[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 10W-Mike Reinke[1]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[3]

3. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

4. 12W-Josh Walter[4]

5. 23-Russel Borland[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 39-Jake Blackhurst[5]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[7]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[11]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

5. 10W-Mike Reinke[2]

6. 23-Russel Borland[10]

7. 49-Josh Schneiderman[9]

8. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

9. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

10. 4K-Kris Spitz[16]

11. 9K-Kyle Schuett[13]

12. 20R-Rob Pribnow[12]

13. 29-Hunter Custer[14]

14. U2-Jack Vanderboom[15]

15. 68-Dave Uttech[6]

16. 21H-Tim Haddy[18]

17. 26-Preston Ruh[19]

18. 88-Christopher Flick[17]

19. 47-Blake Wondra[20]

20. 12W-Josh Walter[8]