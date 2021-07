LIMA, Ohio (July 23, 2021) — The K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance event scheduled for Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park was rained out. Due to the rainout the NRA Sprint Cars were added to the July 30th program to honor former NRA and Limaland sprint car champion Tim Allison who passed away last week from a heat attack. The NRA Sprint Cars return to action Saturday at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana.