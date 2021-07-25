Kekich Catches Victory at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (July 24, 2021) — Adam Kekich won the sprint car feature Saturday at Sharon Speedway. Kekich took the lead from Carl Bowser on lap 26 of the 30-lap main event and held off A.J. Flick for the victory. Bowser, Brandon Matus, and George Hobaugh rounded out the top five.
Sharon Speedway
Hartford, Ohio
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 11-Carl Bowser
2. 6-Bob Felmlee
3. 5K-Adam Kekich
4. 29-Michael Bauer
5. 38-Leyton Wagner
6. 901-Bob Lime
7. 13B-Steve Bright
8. 11J-David Kalb, Jr
DNS: 86-Mike Lutz
Heat Race #2:
1. 23-Darren Pifer
2. 40-George Hobaugh
3. 2-A.J. Flick
4. 13-Brandon Matus
5. 99-Cameron Nastasi
6. 33-Brent Matus
7. 11X-George Englert
8. 4w-Eric L. Williams
Feature:
1. 5K-Adam Kekich
2. 2-A.J. Flick
3. 11-Carl Bowser
4. 13-Brandon Matus
5. 40-George Hobaugh
6. 38-Leyton Wagner
7. 6-Bob Felmlee
8. 29-Michael Bauer
9. 11J-David Kalb, Jr
10. 23-Darren Pifer
11. 33-Brent Matus
12. 11X-George Englert
13. 4w-Eric L. Williams
14. 13B-Steve Bright
15. 99-Cameron Nastasi
16. 86-Mike Lutz