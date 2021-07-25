Kekich Catches Victory at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (July 24, 2021) — Adam Kekich won the sprint car feature Saturday at Sharon Speedway. Kekich took the lead from Carl Bowser on lap 26 of the 30-lap main event and held off A.J. Flick for the victory. Bowser, Brandon Matus, and George Hobaugh rounded out the top five.

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 11-Carl Bowser

2. 6-Bob Felmlee

3. 5K-Adam Kekich

4. 29-Michael Bauer

5. 38-Leyton Wagner

6. 901-Bob Lime

7. 13B-Steve Bright

8. 11J-David Kalb, Jr

DNS: 86-Mike Lutz

Heat Race #2:

1. 23-Darren Pifer

2. 40-George Hobaugh

3. 2-A.J. Flick

4. 13-Brandon Matus

5. 99-Cameron Nastasi

6. 33-Brent Matus

7. 11X-George Englert

8. 4w-Eric L. Williams

Feature:

1. 5K-Adam Kekich

2. 2-A.J. Flick

3. 11-Carl Bowser

4. 13-Brandon Matus

5. 40-George Hobaugh

6. 38-Leyton Wagner

7. 6-Bob Felmlee

8. 29-Michael Bauer

9. 11J-David Kalb, Jr

10. 23-Darren Pifer

11. 33-Brent Matus

12. 11X-George Englert

13. 4w-Eric L. Williams

14. 13B-Steve Bright

15. 99-Cameron Nastasi

16. 86-Mike Lutz