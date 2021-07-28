Bullring Nationals Slated for United Rebel Sprint Series at Rush County Speedway This Friday and Saturday

By Rick Salem

LACROSSE, Kansas (July 26, 2021) – Competitors with the Drive to Zero POWRI United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are preparing for Rush County Speedway’s “Bullring Nationals.” The United Rebel Sprint Series will be in competition on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 atop the action-packed bullring located in LaCrosse, Kansas. This race is always a favorite amongst drivers and fans as the action is non stop on the ¼ mile Bullring.

On Friday, July 30, hot laps will begin at 6:30PM and the green flying over competition at 7:30PM. In attendance with the Sprint Cars are the Sport Mods, Modifieds, and Sport Compacts. General admission is $15 for adults, kids ages 5-10 $5, and kids under 5 free.

On Saturday, July 31, hot laps are again slated to begin at 6:30PM with racing at 7:30PM. In attendance with the Sprint Cars on Saturday are Sport Mods, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Cruisers. General admission will remain the same for Saturday’s event.

Ty Williams continues to edge ahead in the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series points standings. Trailing by 76 points is defending champion, Zach Blurton, and Jeremy Huish by 108 points. Jordan Knight and Chad Salem continue to round out the top-five in standings.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).