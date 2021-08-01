Brent Marks Wins the Living Legends Dream Race

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (July 31, 2021) — Brent Marks won the fifth edition of the Living Legends Dream Race Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway. Marked picked up $10,000 for his efforts. Anthony Macri, Lance Dewease, Logan Wagner, and Jeff Halligan rounded out the top five.
5th Annual Living Legends Dream Race
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 19M-Brent Marks
2. 39M-Anthony Macri
3. 69K-Lance Dewease
4. 1-Logan Wagner
5. 45-Jeff Halligan
6. 48-Danny Dietrich
7. 55-Mike Wagner
8. 33W-Mike Walter II
9. 2C-Dylan Cisney
10. 2-AJ Flick
11. 23-Pat Cannon
12. 35-Tyler Reeser
13. 40-George Hobaugh
14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
15. 12-Blane Heimbach
16. 11-TJ Stutts
17. 98-Jared Esh
18. 67-Justin Whittal
19. 33-Gerard McIntyre
20. 29-Michael Bauer
21. 14T-Tyler Walton
22. 20-Ryan Taylor
23. 10-Dave Blaney
24. 27-Devon Borden