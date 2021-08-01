Brent Marks Wins the Living Legends Dream Race

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (July 31, 2021) — Brent Marks won the fifth edition of the Living Legends Dream Race Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway. Marked picked up $10,000 for his efforts. Anthony Macri, Lance Dewease, Logan Wagner, and Jeff Halligan rounded out the top five.

5th Annual Living Legends Dream Race

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19M-Brent Marks

2. 39M-Anthony Macri

3. 69K-Lance Dewease

4. 1-Logan Wagner

5. 45-Jeff Halligan

6. 48-Danny Dietrich

7. 55-Mike Wagner

8. 33W-Mike Walter II

9. 2C-Dylan Cisney

10. 2-AJ Flick

11. 23-Pat Cannon

12. 35-Tyler Reeser

13. 40-George Hobaugh

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

15. 12-Blane Heimbach

16. 11-TJ Stutts

17. 98-Jared Esh

18. 67-Justin Whittal

19. 33-Gerard McIntyre

20. 29-Michael Bauer

21. 14T-Tyler Walton

22. 20-Ryan Taylor

23. 10-Dave Blaney

24. 27-Devon Borden