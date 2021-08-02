Kiser Rallies For Eighth Career CRSA Triumph at Fonda

by Nick Fultz

(FONDA, NY) – Saturday night saw the traveling road show of the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints joining a full night of exciting action on Autism Awareness Night at the Brett Deyo-promoted Fonda Speedway.

Darryl Ruggles, after pulling the number one pill in the redraw, alongside John Cunningham would lead the 18 car field to the green flag after motor issues sidelined the Cory Sparks and Travis Billington machines.

Ruggles would jump out to the early lead but racing action would slow on lap 2 for the slow cars of Mike Van Pelt and Ron Greek who were both able to limp their way back to the pit area under their own power ending their night.

On the restart Mike Kiser made his way up to second from his third place starting spot would immediately go to work on the Ruggles machine. The racing action would slow again on lap 4 for the spinning machine of Cunningham, who unfortunately was sitting right in the groove and was struck by the 18C of Dan Craun- ending Cunningham’s night.

Racing action would then resume with Kiser jumping out to the lead, but the red flag would be displayed for Dana Wagner who flipped on the back stretch- Wagner was okay. Racing action would resume, and Kiser would take the lead from Ruggles on lap 5 again after having to go back a sport after the lap was not completed prior to the red flag.

Jeff Trombley, who was making his way through the pack, would also make his way around Ruggles for the second place spot and would round out the podium. Chase Moran who started 5th faded early on in the race but would make his way back to the number 4 spot. Josh Flint who picked up the win back in June would hold on for a 5th place finish with the hard charging 66 of Chase Moran coming home in 6th.

The Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus saw an addition made to it by Bob and Darcy Gray of “Your Way Café” and went to Jordan Hutton who gained eight spots.

Kiser’s moves to take the lead not once but twice earned him the “Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race.”

The award drivers are appreciative of but don’t necessarily want to see at night’s end was awarded to Mike Van Pelt. An 18th place finish saw Van Pelt receive the “Midstate Basement Authorities Out of the Basement” award.

Next on the schedule for the Super Gen Products / Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints will be a double dip at Land of Legends Raceway on Saturday August 14th where the CRSA Sprints will make up a feature from June 19th along with a complete program of heats and an A-Main. CRSA Sprints will then return to another Deyo-promoted track of Utica Rome on August 20th.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

SUPER GEN PRODUCTS CRSA SPRINTS @ FONDA SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Saturday July 31st, 2021:

A-MAIN RESULTS (20 Laps): 1. 99-Mike Kiser[3] ($1,000); 2. 3A-Jeff Trombley[9]; 3. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[1]; 4. 41-Chase Moran[4]; 5. 41J-Josh Flint[7]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[15]; 7. 29-Dalton Herrick[14]; 8. 121-Steve Glover[6]; 9. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[10]; 10. 9K-Kyle Pierce[13]; 11. 13T-Trevor Years[17]; 12. 18C-Dan Craun[16]; 13. 22M-Matt Priscott[18]; 14. (DNF) J27-John Cunningham[2]; 15. (DNF) 25W-Dana Wagner[8]; 16. (DNF) 4-Hank Katz[19]; 17. (DNF) 28-Ron Greek[5]; 18. (DNF) 112-Mike VanPelt[11]; 19. (DNS) 1HD-Cory Sparks; 20. (DNS) 44-Travis Billington

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus with additional funds courtesy of “Your Way Café”: 66 Jordan Hutton +8 spots $75

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 99 Mike Kiser $25

Midstate Basement Authorities “Out of the Basement” Bonus: 112 Mike Van Pelt $25

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 28 Ron Greek, 25W Dana Wagner, 41J Josh Flint, 99 Mike Kiser, 41 Chase Moran, 410 Jerry Sehn Jr., 44 Travis Billington, 29 Dalton Herrick, 18C Dan Craun, 22M Matt Priscott

#2: 3A Jeff Trombley, 1HD Cory Sparks, J27 John Cunningham, 121 Steve Glover, 48JR Darryl Ruggles, 112 Mike Van Pelt, 9K Kyle Pierce, 66 Jordan Hutton, 13T Trevor Years, 4 Hank Katz