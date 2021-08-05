Photo Gallery: Sprint Car Triple Header at Fremont Speedway Fremont Speedway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Max Stambaugh (#5) and Ryan Ruhl (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Ryan Coniam (#46). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Frank Neill (#88N). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Verda (#3V) and Logan Riehl (#9R). (Jim Denhamer photo) D.J. Foos won the 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron won the GLSS feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#5) and Ryan Ruhl (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron won the GLSS feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Mike Keegan (X). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron won the GLSS feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron won the GLSS feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7c) and Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cody Bova (#20) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron won the GLSS feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron (#22M) and Max Stambaugh (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Keegan (X) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Foos, McCarron, and Weaver Win at Fremont Stewart Puts On Passing Clinic to Win at Fremont Polyak shocks 360 sprint field; Linder gets 1st win of 2011; Haudenschild earns 1st Fremont win Haudenschild and Linder Win 410 Featurs, Pollack Wins 305/NRA Challenge at Fremont Fremont Speedway to wrap up 59th season with awards banquet Nov. 20 Fremont SpeedwayGLSS Great Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery