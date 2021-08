GAS CITY, Ind. (August 6, 2021) — Scotty Weir won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The victory was Weir’s second of the 2021 season. Tye Mihocko, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Simon, and Tyler Kendall rounded out the top five. Jacob Denney won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.