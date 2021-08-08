Crews Sweeps POWRi Weekend at Pevely

From POWRi

PEVLEY, MO (August 7, 2021) — The Thirteen-year-old Brent Crews of Denver, North Carolina sweeps the weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the Iron Man 55. The youngster took Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3 win, and earned himself the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man awards to set himself up on the front row of the 30-lap main event.

On the opening lap, Brent Crews immediately took command. With only seven laps complete the yellow flag was displayed for four cars piled up on the front stretch. Ryan Timms, Emilio Hoover, Shannon McQueen, and Sam Johnson all were involved. Returning to racing, Crews checked out as Tanner Berryhill worked to keep up in the second spot.

The leader, Crews remained the only car to venture to the top side as all other 25 Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget drivers found themselves on the bottom of the track. Tanner Berryhill and Zach Daum fight for the second position. Daum found himself around Berryhill to capture second place on lap 12, right as the caution flew for Jake Neuman and Austin Barnhill who got together in turn four.

Berryhill challenged Crews for the lead after the restart, but Crews prevailed on the top side. Daum took second and set his sights on the lead on lap 15. Laps started clicking away and the field continued to shuffle but Crews remained in the lead by 3 seconds to remain victorious at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the Iron Man.

Tanner Berryhill who currently leads the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Rookie of the Year award battled with the lead off and on but brought home a solid fourth place finish. Berryhill also captured MVT Services Heat Race No. 2 to finish off the second night at I-55.

POWRi National Midget Car League

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Zach Daum[2]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

5. 444-Kameron Key[9]

6. 5F-Danny Frye[3]

7. 44-Branigan Roark[8]

8. 97X-Matt Sherrell[7]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[2]

2. 26-Chance Crum[4]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[5]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[9]

6. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[8]

8. 77W-Joey Wirth[7]

9. 70-Cade Cowles[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[3]

2. 5-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 7X-Michelle Decker[2]

4. 2H-Luke Howard[7]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

6. 50-Daniel Adler[6]

7. 00-Trey Gropp[8]

DNS: 91-Lance Bennett

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[1]

2. 08-Zach Daum[3]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[14]

4. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]

5. 26-Chance Crum[5]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[25]

7. 71-Kaylee Bryson[13]

8. 21K-Karter Sarff[21]

9. 67K-Cade Lewis[15]

10. 444-Kameron Key[7]

11. 00-Trey Gropp[19]

12. 77W-Joey Wirth[23]

13. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]

14. 5F-Danny Frye[20]

15. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]

16. 44-Branigan Roark[17]

17. 97X-Matt Sherrell[22]

18. 50-Daniel Adler[16]

19. 2H-Luke Howard[6]

20. 7X-Michelle Decker[11]

21. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]

22. 85T-Ryan Timms[12]

23. 72-Sam Johnson[18]

24. 91-Lance Bennett[26]

25. 70-Cade Cowles[24]

26. 5-Rico Abreu[9]